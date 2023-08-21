8.24 Zetta Haugen.JPG

Zetta Haugen charges a shot at the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After recording a 2-1 record in St. James Friday, the St. Peter girls tennis team returned to action Saturday morning in a triangular hosted by the Mankato East Cougars which also featured Hutchinson. The Saints handled both the Cougars and Tigers with relative ease, picking up 6-1 victories over both squads.

8.24 Annika Southworth.JPG

Annika Southworth hits the forehand shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.24 Brielle Romasiewicz.JPG

Brielle Romasiewicz charges a ball at the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.24 Ella Dirks.JPG

Ella Dirks hits a shot on the back line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.24 Rhyan Holmgren.JPG

Rhyan Holmgren protects the back line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.24 Roth Whipps Erickson.JPG

Saints head coach Aaron Rothenberger talks strategy with Nora Whipps and Kali Erickson between a set. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
  

