...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be hot by mid morning,
which poses a threat to people outdoors participating in sports
and other activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know
the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce
risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Zetta Haugen charges a shot at the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
After recording a 2-1 record in St. James Friday, the St. Peter girls tennis team returned to action Saturday morning in a triangular hosted by the Mankato East Cougars which also featured Hutchinson. The Saints handled both the Cougars and Tigers with relative ease, picking up 6-1 victories over both squads.