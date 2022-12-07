After a busy opening week of wrestling action featuring a home triangular as well as a weekend quad, the St. Peter Saints wrapped up their week with a simple dual at Lake-Waverly-Winsted. With both squads fielding a full lineup, the Saints were able to ride a hot start to a 44-30 victory.
Elijah Mercado, Brock Guth, Charlie Born, Evan Walter, Joseph Connor and Leighton Robb all earned fall victories while Deontre Torres and Nakiye Mercado each earned major decision by scores of 9-0 and 11-3 respectively.
The Saints will return to action Friday, Dec. 9 when they make the short trip to Le Sueur-Henderson for a traingular featuring the Giants and Belle Plaine with matches beginning at 5 p.m. in the Le Sueur-Henderson middle school gymnasium.
St. Peter (STPE) 44.0 Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (HLWW) 30.0
106: Elijah Mercado (STPE) over Ryker Clobes (HLWW) (Fall 1:24) 113: Brock Guth (STPE) over Alex Ogle (HLWW) (Fall 3:53) 120: Raydon Graham (HLWW) over Isaih Hesse (STPE) (Fall 1:27) 126: Charlie Born (STPE) over Tegan Miller (HLWW) (Fall 0:59) 132: Deontre Torres (STPE) over Gabriel Michels (HLWW) (MD 9-0) 138: Evan Walter (STPE) over Conrad Diers (HLWW) (Fall 0:15) 145: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Tony Baumann (HLWW) (MD 11-3) 152: Wiley Wiegert (HLWW) over Harold Born (STPE) (Dec 5-4) 160: Mitchell Mallak (HLWW) over Taylen Travaille (STPE) (Fall 4:47) 170: Joseph Connor (STPE) over Steve Heber (HLWW) (Fall 3:12) 182: Collin Boese (HLWW) over Cole Filand (STPE) (Dec 5-2) 195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Tyler Graczyk (HLWW) (Fall 5:31) 220: Colton Long (HLWW) over Kemper Ely (STPE) (Fall 5:34) 285: Jakob Duske (HLWW) over Magnus Soderlund (STPE) (Fall 1:09)