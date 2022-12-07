After a busy opening week of wrestling action featuring a home triangular as well as a weekend quad, the St. Peter Saints wrapped up their week with a simple dual at Lake-Waverly-Winsted. With both squads fielding a full lineup, the Saints were able to ride a hot start to a 44-30 victory.

