St. peter all conference wrestlers

The six St. Peter All-Conference wrestlers, L to R: Cole Filand (1st), Leighton Robb (1st), Nakiye Mercado (3rd), Brock Guth (3rd), Ryan Moelter (3rd), Harold Born (2nd) (Photo courtesy of St. Peter Wrestling Twitter, @stpwrestling_mn)

The St. Peter wrestlers put together an all-time performance Saturday when the team traveled to Pipestone to compete in the Big South Tournament. With a pair of individual champions and a total of six all-conference finishers, St. Peter finished second with a total of 179.00 points, the best finish in school history.

