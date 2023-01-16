The St. Peter wrestlers put together an all-time performance Saturday when the team traveled to Pipestone to compete in the Big South Tournament. With a pair of individual champions and a total of six all-conference finishers, St. Peter finished second with a total of 179.00 points, the best finish in school history.
As a team, the Saints recorded a tournament-best 20 falls which earned key bonus points to ensure they could finish second behind only Jackson County Central.
Cole Filand (182) and Leighton Robb (195) claimed conference titles in their respective weight classes with Filand going three-for-three with fall victories while Robb would earn fall victories in rounds one and two before going the distance with Waseca's Payton Garza, earning a 3-1 decision.
Harold Born (152) finished as the conference runner up while Brock Guth (113), Ryan Moelter (120) and Nakiye Mecado (138) all finished third to complete the list of athletes earning All-Conference honors.
Also placing at the tournament were Evan Walter (145) and Taylen Travaille (160) who both finished fourth, Kemper Ely (220) who claimed fifth, and both Joseph Connor (170) andHaadi Ahmed (285) who finished sixth.
The Saints will return to action Tuesday, Jan. 17 when they host the Waseca Bluejays in a rescheduled dual that was postponed due to weather.
106 - Elijah Mercado (18-8) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Prelim - Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) 18-8 won by fall over Timmy Nagel (Blue Earth Area) 7-13 (Fall 0:44)
Quarterfinal - Miklo Henandez (Pipestone Area) 15-3 won by major decision over Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) 18-8 (MD 12-3)
Cons. Round 1 - Kane Johnson (New Ulm Area) 23-5 won by decision over Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) 18-8 (Dec 4-2)
113 - Brock Guth (12-10) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Brock Guth (St. Peter) 12-10 won by fall over Carloseriel Perez-Garcia (Pipestone Area) 8-5 (Fall 1:56)
Semifinal - Gavin Brandt (Redwood Valley) 12-5 won by fall over Brock Guth (St. Peter) 12-10 (Fall 0:31)
Cons. Semi - Brock Guth (St. Peter) 12-10 won by fall over Sam Deutz (Marshall) 4-15 (Fall 0:30)
3rd Place Match - Brock Guth (St. Peter) 12-10 won by decision over Alex Portner (New Ulm Area) 13-14 (Dec 5-4)
120 - Ryan Moelter (12-13) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 12-13 won by decision over Elijah Rieser (New Ulm Area) 15-10 (Dec 5-3)
Semifinal - Brayden Burmeister (Pipestone Area) 16-2 won by fall over Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 12-13 (Fall 5:38)
Cons. Semi - Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 12-13 won by fall over Matthew Gangestad (Luverne) 14-9 (Fall 2:15)
3rd Place Match - Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 12-13 won by fall over Elijah Rieser (New Ulm Area) 15-10 (Fall 4:53)
126 - Charlie Born (16-11) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Prelim - Charlie Born (St. Peter) 16-11 won by fall over Aiden Holmberg (Windom-Mountain Lake) 7-8 (Fall 1:30)
Quarterfinal - Benjamin Dahlin (Jackson County Central) 19-11 won by decision over Charlie Born (St. Peter) 16-11 (Dec 6-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Tegan Kral (New Ulm Area) 6-10 won by decision over Charlie Born (St. Peter) 16-11 (Dec 5-2)
132 - Deontre Torres (14-11) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
Prelim - Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 14-11 won by major decision over Hudson Hough (Luverne) 8-11 (MD 15-2)
Quarterfinal - Nolan Ambrose (Jackson County Central) 25-1 won by fall over Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 14-11 (Fall 1:11)
Cons. Round 1 - Kollin Anderson (Saint James Area) 14-7 won by major decision over Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 14-11 (MD 9-0)
138 - Nakiye Mercado (19-9) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 19-9 won by tech fall over Slade Barnett (Waseca) 5-9 (TF-1.5 4:18 (19-3))
Quarterfinal - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 19-9 won by fall over Jared Hunter (Windom-Mountain Lake) 15-9 (Fall 0:48)
Semifinal - Thomas Freking (Jackson County Central) 26-4 won by decision over Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 19-9 (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 19-9 won by tech fall over Riley Cole (Fairmont-Martin County West) 13-5 (TF-1.5 5:48 (19-4))
145 - Evan Walter (20-10) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Evan Walter (St. Peter) 20-10 won by fall over Blair Lunz (Blue Earth Area) 6-13 (Fall 2:24)
Quarterfinal - Evan Walter (St. Peter) 20-10 won by major decision over Brayden Chandler (Marshall) 15-9 (MD 11-1)
Semifinal - Logan Butzon (Jackson County Central) 18-1 won by tech fall over Evan Walter (St. Peter) 20-10 (TF-1.5 5:45 (23-8))
3rd Place Match - Aden Welcome (Fairmont-Martin County West) 22-3 won by major decision over Evan Walter (St. Peter) 20-10 (MD 11-3)
152 - Harold Born (19-8) placed 2nd and scored 19.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Harold Born (St. Peter) 19-8 won by fall over Zac Guggisburg (Redwood Valley) 4-13 (Fall 0:57)
Semifinal - Harold Born (St. Peter) 19-8 won by major decision over Chase Byrne (Worthington) 8-9 (MD 10-2)
1st Place Match - Isaiah Rodriguez (Jackson County Central) 12-12 won by decision over Harold Born (St. Peter) 19-8 (Dec 9-4)
160 - Taylen Travaille (12-7) placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.
Prelim - Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 12-7 won by fall over Bode Bruns (Pipestone Area) 4-15 (Fall 1:19)
Quarterfinal - Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 12-7 won by fall over Kade Gaydon (Blue Earth Area) 15-10 (Fall 3:42)
Semifinal - Carver Rohman (Fairmont-Martin County West) 27-0 won by tech fall over Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 12-7 (TF-1.5 4:09 (24-8))
Cons. Semi - Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 12-7 won by decision over Trey Rossow (Jackson County Central) 16-14 (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match - DJ Rock (Luverne) 21-2 won by fall over Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 12-7 (Fall 3:27)
170 - Joseph Connor (11-16) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Joseph Connor (St. Peter) 11-16 won by fall over Graycen Hansen (Windom-Mountain Lake) 1-17 (Fall 5:28)
Quarterfinal - Sam Rock (Luverne) 15-6 won by major decision over Joseph Connor (St. Peter) 11-16 (MD 8-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Joseph Connor (St. Peter) 11-16 won by decision over Peyton Wolner (Saint James Area) 5-10 (Dec 8-3)
Cons. Semi - Joseph Connor (St. Peter) 11-16 won by fall over Ty Kolbe (Fairmont-Martin County West) 9-8 (Fall 2:29)
5th Place Match - Parker Meyers (Blue Earth Area) 23-3 won by decision over Joseph Connor (St. Peter) 11-16 (Dec 8-5)
182 - Cole Filand (15-9) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Cole Filand (St. Peter) 15-9 won by fall over Josiah Brakenhoff (Fairmont-Martin County West) 5-8 (Fall 1:45)
Semifinal - Cole Filand (St. Peter) 15-9 won by fall over Aidan Mattison (Marshall) 14-10 (Fall 1:13)
1st Place Match - Cole Filand (St. Peter) 15-9 won by fall over Jackson Melcher (Pipestone Area) 11-8 (Fall 2:47)
195 - Leighton Robb (22-4) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 22-4 won by fall over Andres Vetsouvahn (Redwood Valley) 1-12 (Fall 0:14)
Semifinal - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 22-4 won by fall over Aiden Voss (Pipestone Area) 14-6 (Fall 2:52)
1st Place Match - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 22-4 won by decision over Payton Garza (Waseca) 10-1 (Dec 3-1)
220 - Kemper Ely (19-9) placed 5th and scored 8.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Gavin Schaefer (Marshall) 15-8 won by fall over Kemper Ely (St. Peter) 19-9 (Fall 2:24)
Cons. Round 1 - Kemper Ely (St. Peter) 19-9 won by fall over Damion Pohlman (Windom-Mountain Lake) 3-16 (Fall 1:35)
Cons. Semi - Matthew Veroeven (Waseca) 12-5 won by decision over Kemper Ely (St. Peter) 19-9 (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match - Kemper Ely (St. Peter) 19-9 won by decision over Julio Esqueda (Saint James Area) 10-9 (Dec 7-6)
285 - Haadi Ahmed (8-11) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cameron Scholten (Jackson County Central) 18-11 won by fall over Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) 8-11 (Fall 0:56)
Cons. Round 1 - Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) 8-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) 8-11 won by decision over Masyn Akkerman (Luverne) 5-8 (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Semi - Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) 8-11 won by fall over Andrew Cowden (Marshall) 7-12 (Fall 0:26)
5th Place Match - Griffin Evans (Redwood Valley) 12-9 won by fall over Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) 8-11 (Fall 0:48)