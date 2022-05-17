...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
.Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall over the past 2 weeks has
caused the Minnesota River at New Ulm to rise above Minor flood
stage. The river is expected to continue to rise, nearing Moderate
flood stage later this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 801.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Tuesday was 801.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 803.3
feet Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
The St. Peter boys golf team stand together as Big South Conference Champions, from left to right; head coach Neil Doose, Zach Salzwedel, Marshall Nicolai, Kaiden Brovald, Kaiden Brovold, Anthony Nicolai, Blake Magelee and Owen Matejcek. (Photo courtesy Heather Magelee)
The St. Peter boys golf team stand together as Big South Conference Champions with the conference banner, from left to right; Zach Salzwedel, Marshall Nicolai, Anthony Nicolai, Kaiden Brovold, Blake Magelee, Owen Matejcek and head coach Neil Doose. (Photo courtesy Heather Magelee)
The St. Peter boys golf team traveled and played in the 12-team Big South Conference Championship at the beautiful Dacotah Ridge Golf Club. Winds were gusty at the links-style course but that did not stop the Saints from winning their first ever Big South Conference Championship by 11 strokes. The team was in second place entering the tournament and needed to beat Fairmont and Marshall to win the championship, and they did just that.
Leading the way for St. Peter was Kaiden Brovold with a 38-40 (78). Kaiden played steady all day and carded a birdie and a team leading 10 pars. Kaiden finished in second overall and earned an all-conference medal as well.
Next for the Saints and 4th place out of 71 golfers was Blake Magelee with a 37-42 (79). Blake had a team leading three birdies to go along with nine pars today. Blake finished in third place overall and is starting to manage the courses better and is improving his decision making every time out.
Zach Salzwedel's steady 40-40 (80) and fourth place overall was a great surprise today for the Saints, Zach has never played this course before and he tallied an incredible three birdies and seven pars. He also had six one-putts in his fantastic round today. It was great to have Zach step up and play extremely well today. The open links-style course fits his game very well and he used that to his advantage today.
The fourth team scorer and 15th place finisher today was Marshall Nicolai with a 42-45 (87). Marshall managed two birdies and five pars today and he was really good on his rescue shots today and he scrambled very well.
Next were Owen Matejcek 43-47 (90) and Anthony Nicolai 44-48 (92). Owen tallied eight pars while Anthony carded two birdies and three pars today. Owen finished in 25th overall while Anthony finished in 33rd place today.
The team has accomplished one of their three goals this year and we will be working to achieve the other two as the year comes to a close at the end of the month.
Four of the 18 all conference selections were from St. Peter as well. Congratulations to Kaiden Brovold, Anthony Nicolai, Marshall Nicolai, and Blake Magelee.
Next up for the Saints is a trip on Tuesday to Montgomery and the TCU Invite.