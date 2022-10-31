When the Big South Conference began in the 2014-2015 school year, St. Peter and Marshall started a traveling trophy for the end of the season Conference Swimming and Diving Championship Meet. On Friday, Oct. 28, the Saints team brought the trophy home once again.
“This meet is always very intense, both coaches put together their best strategies and the athletes battle it out in the pool," said Head Coach Mary Lager. "Tonight we literally fought to the finish."
St. Peter took some hard blows early with Marshall finishing first and second in the first three events, leading 33 to 13.
The 200 Medley Relay team of Trista Landsom, Maya Pettis, Anna Boomgaarden and Addison Landsom took third with their best time this season at 2:09.00. In the 200 Freestyle, Izzy Johnson dropped 4 seconds to place third at 2:16.34. Ashlyn Loula was fourth clocking a 2:24.97 and Isabell Avant finished fifth with a time of 2:28.08.
The 200 Individual Medley had Anna Boomgaarden in third place at 2:33.83 followed by Adela Madson in fourth with a time of 2:34.78. The Saints claimed their first win in the 50 Freestyle with Eve Zimmerman’s sprint of 26.87. Placing Third was Sarah Coe at 27.40 and Addison Landsom followed in fourth at 27.59.
St. Peter divers took the top three places. Laura Klatt was the champion with a score of 219.30. Addison Landsom placed second with a personal record of 201.90 and Cadence Tish scored 162.95, placing third.
After diving, the Saints trailed Marshall 41-37, going into the 100 Butterfly. Hannah Denzer clocked a lifetime best of 1:03.39 to win the Fly and Anna Boomgaarden took fourth with a time of 1:07.72.
Placing in the 100 Freestyle was Sarah Coe, claiming second with a time of 1:00.66. In fourth was Trista Landsom, clocking a time of 1:01.86, a new personal record. Isabell Avant came in at 1:06.37, claiming fifth.
Izzy Johnson, Ashlyn Loula and Eve Zimmerman had great races with their opponents in the 500 Freestyle. Johnson swam hard but slipped to second place with her time of 6:11.91. Ashlyn Loula saw her opportunity to accelerate the last 50 yards of her race for an exciting “come from behind” finish to claim third place at 6:24.22. Zimmerman held on to place fifth with a time drop of 10 seconds, clocking 6:27.00 for a new PR.
Marshall increased their lead of 73-67 by taking first in the 200 Free Relay. Saints 200 Relays were second and third.
St. Peter briefly took the lead after a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 Backstroke. Hannah Denzer was the champion with a personal record of 1:03.23. She was followed by Adela Madson who also swam a PR of 1:09.71 while Trista Landsom touched out Marshall’s top swimmer to claim third with her best in-season time of 1:11.00.
Marshall came back with first, second, and fifth-place finishes in the 100 breaststroke to reclaim the lead 88-85. Scoring for the Saints were Maya Pettis third, 1:24.20 and fourth Paige Wachal at 1:25.60.
The outcome of the meet came down to the finish of the 400 Free Relay. Eve Zimmerman, Sarah Coe and Trista Landsom battled during their leg of the race but Marshall’s relay had gained a 6.3 second lead when Hannah Denzer dove in. The volume in the pool was unbelievable as Denzer pulled closer with every stroke. It took a personal record of 53.58 from Denzer for St. Peter to take first place, clocking a 3:57.08 to Marshall’s 3:57.44.
Also scoring was the team of Isabel Avant, Ashlyn Loula, Adela Madson and Izzy Johnson, with a third place time of 4:21.21.
Final score: Saint Peter - 95, Marshall - 91.