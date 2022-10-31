IMG_0484.jpg

The 2022 Big South Conference Champion St. Peter Saints with head coach Mary Lager front and center, after winning her final conference title match in her 30-year career. (Photo courtesy of Mary Lager.)

When the Big South Conference began in the 2014-2015 school year, St. Peter and Marshall started a traveling trophy for the end of the season Conference Swimming and Diving Championship Meet. On Friday, Oct. 28, the Saints team brought the trophy home once again.

Coach Mary Lager (Back) and St. Peter team Captains Cadence Tish, Maya Pettis and Anna Boomgaarden. (Photo courtesy of Mary Lager.)
Trista and Addison Landsom. (Photo Courtesy of Mary Lager)
St. Peter Seniors Maya Pettis, Isabel Avant, Cadence Tish and Anna Boomgaarden (Photo courtesy of Mary Lager.)
The conference champion 400 freestyle relay team of Sarah Coe, Eve Zimmerman, Hannah Denzer and Trista Landsom that earned the points necessary to win the conference title for the team. (Photo courtesy of Mary Lager.)
The 2022 Big South Conference Champion St. Peter Saints. (Photo courtesy of Mary Lager.)

