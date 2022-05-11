Tuesday evening, the St. Peter track program returned to Mankato East High School for the second time in six days to compete in the Section 2AA true team meet hosted by the Cougars.
With nine teams in both the boys and girls fields, the boys for the Saints claimed seventh with 272 points despite some key individuals missing the event while the girls team recorded an eighth-place finish with 236 points.
There were several highlights on the day with the boys 4x200-meter relay team of Vinny Guappone, Kole Guth, Derek Guth and Brogan Hanson taking the top finish with a time of 1:31.76 which improves on the team's top time this season and moves them into No. 3 in the schools top 10 all-time list.
Hanson also went on to take the top spot in the 100-meter dash (11.48) while earning third in the 200m (22.98) setting personal records in both events.
Corbin Herron won the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.06 and placed fourth in the 300m intermediate hurdles with a time of 42.58.
"We had a decent showing in a very tough section," said boys head coach Keith Hanson. "Being down three of our big point earners really hurt our depth for a meet like this."
For the girls team, Keira Friedrich earned fourth place in the 1600m run with a time of 5:25.76, while also earning second in the 800m run with a time of 2:23.92.
Katie Gurrola put together a phenomenal day claiming first place in the discus throw with a top mark of 110-0, 12 feet further than the second-place finisher, and followed that up with a second-place finish in the shot put with a top throw of 34-10.
The Saints will now have some time off before returning to action Tuesday, May 17 when they compete in the Worthington Invitational.