The St. Peter Girls Golf team placed fourth at the BSC Tournament played at the Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Redwood Falls on Monday with a score of 386. Redwood Valley took first place with a team score of 354.

Mila Jenniges of Redwood Valley was the medalist with a round of 80. Individual scorers for the Saints were Audra Bixby with a 93 (Tied for 12th place), Adrianna Bixby with 96 (Tied for 16th place), Piper Ruble with 98 (Tied for 19th) followed by Kate Salzwedel with 99 (21st place).

All-conference awards were also given out to those individuals finishing in the top 18 throughout the season, including the conference tournament. Players earning all-conference for St. Peter included Adrianna Bixby in seventh place, Audra Bixby who tied for 8th place and Kate Salzwedel who finished in 17th place.

Congratulations to these players as well as a couple other Saints scoring personal bests today including Piper Ruble (98) and Karli Miller (100).

Fairmont finished the season as the BSC East Division winner while Redwood Valley finished as the West Division winner.

The Saints now travel to Montgomery on Tuesday for the TCU invitational.

Team scores:

1. Redwood Valley 354

2. Fairmont 357

3. Blue Earth Area 377

4. St. Peter 386

5. Marshall 389

6. Worthington 417

7. Jackson Co. Central 426

8. New Ulm 428

9. Luverne 432

10. Waseca 436

11. Windom inc.

12. Pipestone Inc.

