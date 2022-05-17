...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
.Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall over the past 2 weeks has
caused the Minnesota River at New Ulm to rise above Minor flood
stage. The river is expected to continue to rise, nearing Moderate
flood stage later this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 801.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Tuesday was 801.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 803.3
feet Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
&&
The St. Peter Girls Golf team placed fourth at the BSC Tournament played at the Dacotah Ridge Golf Club in Redwood Falls on Monday with a score of 386. Redwood Valley took first place with a team score of 354.
Mila Jenniges of Redwood Valley was the medalist with a round of 80. Individual scorers for the Saints were Audra Bixby with a 93 (Tied for 12th place), Adrianna Bixby with 96 (Tied for 16th place), Piper Ruble with 98 (Tied for 19th) followed by Kate Salzwedel with 99 (21st place).
All-conference awards were also given out to those individuals finishing in the top 18 throughout the season, including the conference tournament. Players earning all-conference for St. Peter included Adrianna Bixby in seventh place, Audra Bixby who tied for 8th place and Kate Salzwedel who finished in 17th place.
Congratulations to these players as well as a couple other Saints scoring personal bests today including Piper Ruble (98) and Karli Miller (100).
Fairmont finished the season as the BSC East Division winner while Redwood Valley finished as the West Division winner.
The Saints now travel to Montgomery on Tuesday for the TCU invitational.