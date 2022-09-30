10.6 anthem.JPG

The St. Peter football team lines up for the National Anthem. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With the stands at Floyd B Johnson Memorial Field packed to capacity with a raucous homecoming crowd, the St. Peter football team used a combination of big plays, forced turnovers and an incredible kicking performance from Kaeden Guida to earn the third straight homecoming victory for the program. The Saints never trailed Friday night as they defeated the Belle Plaine Tigers 40-19, improving their record to 2-3 (1-1 SCR) on the season.

10.6 Kaeden Guida.JPG

Kaeden Guida put on a clinic in the art of punting Friday night as he continually flipped the field in favor of the Saints and pinned the Tigers deep several times. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.6 king and queen.JPG

The 2022 St. Peter homecoming King David Marlow and Queen Karen Bocanegra. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.6 Tate Olson.JPG

Tate Olson takes advantage of a clean pocket to find a receiver along the sideline. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.6 Sam Moelter and Leighton Robb.JPG

Sam Moelter (left) and Leighton Robb wrap up and take down the Belle Plaine runner. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.6 Nakiye Mercado.JPG

Nakiye Mercado blows up a Tiger receiver and knocks the ball out for an incompletion. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.6 Josh Bosacker.JPG

Josh Bosacker stretches the ball into the endzone for a touchdown before being downed. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

