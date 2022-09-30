With the stands at Floyd B Johnson Memorial Field packed to capacity with a raucous homecoming crowd, the St. Peter football team used a combination of big plays, forced turnovers and an incredible kicking performance from Kaeden Guida to earn the third straight homecoming victory for the program. The Saints never trailed Friday night as they defeated the Belle Plaine Tigers 40-19, improving their record to 2-3 (1-1 SCR) on the season.
"We started fast and had some struggles, but we put things together when we needed to make plays," said St Peter head coach Brian Odland. "Hats off to Kaeden Guida with those punts because he really flipped the field for us tonight."
"I just knew that I could trust in my blockers and that if I could get off good punts, it would help the team," added Guida.
Prior to kickoff, the homecoming king and queen for 2022 were announced and the royalty crowned on the night were David Marlow as king and the Karen Bocanegra for queen.
The Saints would strike on their opening possession when Tate Olson connected downfield with Josh Bosacker who hauled in the pass cleanly along the left side and took it 90-yards to the house. A successful PAT from Bosacker gave St. Peter the 7-0 lead just 55 seconds into the game.
Following this was a stretch of five straight possessions that resulted in punts between the two teams, and the Tigers benefited in the kicking game first when a punt down the right side managed to go out of bounds inside the St. peter one-yard line.
On third down operating out of their own endzone, the Saints fumbled the ball on a pitch to the outside that was recovered by Belle Plaine in the endzone to cut the lead to one. After a false start on the PAT though, St. Peter blocked the second attempt, maintaining a lead.
Even though the Saints next drive stalled, Guida completely flipped the field with a punt from his own 25 pinned the Tigers inside of their own 20 and after turning the ball over on downs, a 26-yard rush from Bosacker gave St. Peter a first and goal from the one. From there, Cole Filand navigated the traffic to find the endzone, followed by a Bosacker PAT to give the Saints a 14-6 lead with 8:55 remaining in the first half.
"It's so relieving to know our defense can lock it down," said Guida. "But when I can place it inside the 10 like that, it makes it a lot easier for them"
Belle Plaine was forced into a critical error when on the following kickoff, the returner fumbled the ball which was recovered by Dylan Tuma at the 24-yard line. Wasting no time at all, Olson unleashed a ball over the top to Guida who hauled it in for a 24-yard touchdown that pushed the lead to 20-6 after a missed PAT.
Before the half would end, Belle Plaine would add a touchdown on a 34-yard pass despite an interception by Leighton Robb as well as a Guida Punt that put the Tigers inside the 10, but at the half, the Saints maintained a 20-12 lead.
On their second possession of the second-half, the Tigers, after having been once again pinned inside the 10 by Guida, turned the ball over when the snap hit the runner in motion and St. Peter had a crowd of defenders jump on the ball. Shortly after, Bosacker scored on a 6-yard rushing touchdown as he reached out and across the goal line while being tackled.
"He [Bosacker] has a great instinct for the ball and he flies around on defense, and then on offense, he's an aggressive runner gives us the ability to put him in space against corners," said Odland.
Bosacker would add another rushing touchdown in the win and Filand added another as well with a special moment tied into that final PAT. Sophomore kicker Samantha Madden took opportunity to kick for the first time at the varsity level and the snap and hold proved good, allowing Madden to send the ball up and through the uprights. Her teammates on the field and on the sideline celebrated the make with cheers and congratulations.
With under a minute Belle Plaine would score once more but that would be all as the Saints used victory formation to run out the final second, securing the 40-19 victory.
The Saints are scheduled to return to the gridiron Friday, Oct. 7 when they make the road trip to Marshall to do battle with the Tigers, a team that enters the matchup with a 5-0 record.