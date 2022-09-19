Saturday morning the St. Peter swim and dive team traveled to Mankato to compete in the Cougar Relays with some of the top team in the region competing. With a great showing from the divers in the morning session as well as some top finishes throughout the day the Saints finished third just behind host Mankato East and the first-place Mankato West team.
"Everyone's effort contributed to our Team's success today," said St. Peter head coach Mary Lager.
The diving trio of Laura Klatt, Addison Landsom and Cadence Tish combined for 452.20 points to finish third with Klatt leading the group tallying 176.95 points to finish fourth individually.
In the swim competition, St. Peter placed first in the 850 crescendo relay with the team of Ashlyn Loula, Sarah Coe, Isabell Johnson and Hannah Denzer, which proved to be the highlight of the day for the team. As Hannah Denzer dove into the pool for the final stretch, she faced a full pool length worth of ground to makeup over the course of the final 500 yards.
As Denzer reached the final 100-yard stretch she had closed the gap and was head-to-head with the leader from Mankato East before she took over the lead, ultimately surging ahead to win the race by over four seconds.
In the 3x100 backstroke relay, the team of Trista Landsom, Adela Madson and Paige Wachal earned second-place with a time of 3:36.11 while the team of Coe, Eve Zimmerman, Trista Landsom and Hannah Denzer finished second in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:59.37.
The 200 freestyle relay saw Coe, Trista Landsom, Zimmerman and Hannah Denzer finished third with a time of 1:47.27 while the team of Zimmerman, Wachal and Anna Boomgaarden finished third in the 250 butterfuly relay with a time of 2:54.72.
St. Peter will return to action Tuesday, Sep. 20 when the team hosts Marshall.