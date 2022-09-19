9.22 Cadence Tish.JPG

Saturday morning the St. Peter swim and dive team traveled to Mankato to compete in the Cougar Relays with some of the top team in the region competing. With a great showing from the divers in the morning session as well as some top finishes throughout the day the Saints finished third just behind host Mankato East and the first-place Mankato West team.

9.22 Addison Landsom.JPG
9.19 Laura Klatt.JPG

