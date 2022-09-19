The St. Peter football team took to the road for the first time in the young season as they aimed to pick up their first win over Worthington. It was all Saints from the the opening kickoff as St. Peter would out-gain the Trojans 260-163 in total yards to earn a 27-0 victory.
The win for the Saints is their first of the season improving their record to 1-2 (0-0 SCR) on the year.
The first score of the night came on the ground as Josh Bosacker pounded in the rock from two-yards out before making the PAT. With just over four minutes remaining in the first half, Peyton Odland connected on a pass to Cole Filand for a 19-yard touchdown before the PAT made the lead 14-0.
St. Peter ended the half executing a nice drive with the two-minute offense that resulted in Filand scoring from seven yards out with just 14 seconds remaining in the half.
The Saints scored their final touchdown of the night on a nine-yard TD pass from Tate Olson to Bosacker that gave them their final lead of 27-0.
Filand led the team on the ground with 87 yards on 17 carries while adding 58 receiving yards on three catches.
Odland completed six passes in the win for 82 yards through the air while adding nine yards on the ground.
The Saints return to action Friday, Sep. 23 when they travel to Jordan for their conference opener with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.