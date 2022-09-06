Cheerleading 7.jpg

A vocal group of Saints’ cheerleaders getting the crowd revved up at the football season opener on Friday night. (Photo courtesy Kurt Hildebrandt)

Saints sports’ fans attending boys’ & girls’ soccer home games as well as football home games will notice SPHS is fielding varsity & junior varsity cheerleading squads for the events at Floyd B. Johnson Field. This is the first time since the early 2000s that cheerleading has been offered at SPHS.

The Saints’ varsity cheerleaders posed with the student section at Friday’s football season opener against Waseca at Floyd B. Johnson Field. (Photo courtesy Kurt Hildebrandt)
Saints’ varsity cheerleading captains Karen Bocanegra (left) and Piper Ruble (right). (Photo courtesy Kurt Hildebrandt)
Saints’ junior varsity cheerleading captains Averie Byrd (left) and Breanna Geldner (right). (Photo courtesy Kurt Hildebrandt)

