The St. Peter girls tennis team stepped onto the courts Tuesday evening with the opportunity to accomplish something the program hasn't in six years, a Big South Conference Championship, and the obstacle for the Saints was the perpetually talented St. James team. With lineup adjustments done on both sides, it was the singles group that carried the day for St. Peter, as Annika Southworth, Amelia Hildebrandt, Rhyan Holmgren and Maddie Kamm swept the singles competition to solidify the victory, which was further added upon by Kali Erickson and Nora Whipps at No. 2 doubles.
"I'm very proud of our girls today from top to bottom. They went out there and played a tough opponent that's been ranked in the top 10 of class A all season long," said St. Peter head coach Aaron Rothenberger. "We knew that it was gonna be a really good battle. They adjusted their lineup and strengthened their doubles, but we came through with the sweep in singles."
Senior captain Amelia Hildebrandt added, "I feel really great, I haven't been able to compete for the conference championship before so to be able to do that my senior year is amazing."
St. James choice to place their top two singles players together in doubles No. 1 did provide a victory for the Saints, but the result was relatively smooth sailing in the singles competition for St. Peter with Southworth and Hildebrandt combining to drop just two games.
"It speaks volumes of the tradition that has been established, from even before my time here, regarding the expectations of sportsmanship and competing everyday," noted Rothenberger.
With a 16-0 record and the conference title in hand, the Saints will now begin preparation for ultimate test in the section tournament.
"We will be making sure that everyone continues to practice hard because although we have won all our matches so, far sections is a different animal," said Hildebrandt.
"We'll have a good idea of who we are playing and it will come down to how we can matchup and use one of our three lineups," added Rothenberger. "This team is experienced, talented and driven and the record they have achieved shows that."