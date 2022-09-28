9.29 STP Team.jpg

The 2022 Big South Conference Champion St. Peter Saint girls tennis team. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The St. Peter girls tennis team stepped onto the courts Tuesday evening with the opportunity to accomplish something the program hasn't in six years, a Big South Conference Championship, and the obstacle for the Saints was the perpetually talented St. James team. With lineup adjustments done on both sides, it was the singles group that carried the day for St. Peter, as Annika Southworth, Amelia Hildebrandt, Rhyan Holmgren and Maddie Kamm swept the singles competition to solidify the victory, which was further added upon by Kali Erickson and Nora Whipps at No. 2 doubles.

9.29 Annika Southworth.jpg

Annika Southworth makes a charging play towards the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.29 Rhyan Holmgren.jpg

Rhayn Holmgren makes a play at the back line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.29 Zetta Haugen.jpg

Zetta Haugen reaches out to make a play at the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

