9.29 Brooks Reicks.JPG

Brooks Reicks navigates past the charging goalkeeper.(Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The St. Peter boys soccer team faced a pair of challenging road matchups Monday and Tuesday night, beginning with a match against the Mankato West Scarlets and followed by a trip to New Ulm to take on the Eagles. A top-notch performance against the Scarlets gave the Saints the chance for a victory, but a pair of goals in the final 15 minutes earned Mankato West the 3-2 win. St. Peter, however, would respond with a 4-1 drubbing of New Ulm the following night.

9.29 Eli Stoll.JPG

Eli Stoll takes to the sky to haul down a shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.29 Marty Anderson.JPG

Marty Anderson diagnoses the Scarlet defense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.29 Brooks Reicks celebration.JPG

Brooks Reicks (left) celebrates the go-ahead goal for the Saints with Marty Anderson. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.29 Will Elias.JPG

Will Elias (No. 1) takes to the skies to compete for a header. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

