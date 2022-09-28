The St. Peter boys soccer team faced a pair of challenging road matchups Monday and Tuesday night, beginning with a match against the Mankato West Scarlets and followed by a trip to New Ulm to take on the Eagles. A top-notch performance against the Scarlets gave the Saints the chance for a victory, but a pair of goals in the final 15 minutes earned Mankato West the 3-2 win. St. Peter, however, would respond with a 4-1 drubbing of New Ulm the following night.
“The guys worked hard from start to finish,” said head coach Tanner Nadeau after Monday night’s loss. “They [West] scored early on us but the guys responded well, played their game, we took another positive step forward.”
The match with the Scarlets saw Mankato West take an initial lead with a goal early before Brooks Reicks broke free on a beautiful upfield pass from Will Elias and Reicks was able to sneak the ball between the keeper and the right post.
With the match tied 1-1 at the half, St. Peter came out of the break on fire and a free kick from Marty Anderson found Reicks who was able to knock in the go-ahead goal. The game was chippy all evening and with several yellow cards issued to Mankato West players and coaches, they were able to breakthrough and tie the match up with just over 15 minutes remaining.
Shortly after, one Scarlet player was issued a red card for repeated dissent but even with that disadvantage, West was able to still score the game-winner with just over five minutes to go, despite the incredible effort from the Saints all evening.
“These guys love each other, we bring them in and coach them up and teach everyone to be ready,” said Nadeau. “I’d rather be 0-16 with a team that loves each other than an undefeated team that doesn’t enjoy playing together.”
The Saints showed that passion the following night when they poured in four goals against the rival Eagles, truly playing as a complete team.
St. Peter is 5-7 on the season. It returns to the pitch Thursday, Sep. 29 when the team hosts the Mankato-Loyola Crusaders with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.