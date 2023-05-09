Monday afternoon, the St. Peter boys golf squad hosted their Big South Conference counterparts on a picturesque day at Shoreland Country Club. Led by a one-under par performance from Kaiden Brovold, the Saints cruised to a first-place finish with a team score 288, 38 strokes ahead of the second-place Blue Earth Area Buccaneers.
The team score of 288 sets a new record for the Saints in an 18-hole event and the team also broke the record for most birdies with 14 on the day.
Brovold led the way with a score of 68, one under par for the course, thanks to an incredibly consistent showing as he posted two birdies and just a single bogey with 15 pars. Anthony Nicolai finished second overall with a score of 70 and was a bit more up and down despite posting an event-best six birdies.
Ethan Moreau finished fourth with a score of 74 which included a perfectly placed drive on the long par three hole No. 10. Moreau and Owen Matejcek in back-to-back groups, found the green on their drives allowing for comfortable two-putts to score par on the challenging hole.
Blake Magelee officially rounded out the team scoring with a 76 to tie for fifth as the fourth scorer for St. Peter and Matejcek followed closely with a 77 to claim seventh. Korey Lager also competed for St. Peter and despite finishing sixth on the team with a score of 80, he still claimed 11th to highlight the dominant showing from the Saints.
St. Peter is scheduled to return to action Thursday, May 11 with some individuals traveling to Owatonna for an invitational and others making the trip to Fairmont for another event.