5.11 Korey Lager.JPG

Korey Lager kicks his ball out of the sand at 10 and onto the green, leading to a putt to complete the up and down. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Monday afternoon, the St. Peter boys golf squad hosted their Big South Conference counterparts on a picturesque day at Shoreland Country Club. Led by a one-under par performance from Kaiden Brovold, the Saints cruised to a first-place finish with a team score 288, 38 strokes ahead of the second-place Blue Earth Area Buccaneers.

5.11 Kaiden Brovold.JPG

Kaiden Brovold chips up onto the green at No. 18. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.11 Anthony Nicolai.JPG

Anthony Nicolai punches his ball onto the green. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.11 Blake Magelee.JPG

Blake Magelee hits his drive on hole No. 11. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

