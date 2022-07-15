When the St. Peter Saints threw out the first pitch against the Prior Lake Jays just after 7:30 p.m., nobody could have expected that four and a half hours later there wouldn't be a victor yet, and as the clock approached midnight the game was tied 16-16 which resulted in the decision going down as a tie in the record book. The game only went into extra innings after the Jays put together a six-run rally in the top of the ninth inning which tied the game at 14-14.
The tie is the second in the last five years for the Saints as they recorded a 1-1 tie with the Waseca Braves in 2017 after the umpire on duty left abruptly in the 10th inning due to several interactions with players and coaches regarding calls being made. The tie for the Saints sets their record at 9-10-1 on the season with one game remaining on the regular season schedule.
The first several innings were fairly bizarre with the Braves and Saints combining to score 19 runs through the first five innings with pitch control varying widely resulting in Prior Lake relieving their starter only two and a third innings into the evening.
Things looked under control for St. Peter with a six-run lead going into the ninth, but three walks and four hits from the Jays erased that lead entirely and the Saints went 1-2-3 to send the game to extras.
Prior Lake did put the pressure on in the 12th inning when they scored a pair of runs which St. Peter would have to match or exceed in the bottom of the inning.
Billy Hanson led off the inning with a single and advanced on a wild pitch before Jeff Menk and Hunter Wilmes each drew walks. Jovan Rodriguez drove in the first run with a bases loaded full-count walk. The first out came on a fielder's choice that the Jays first baseman imitated with a throw to home for a force-out.
The next at-bat was also a fielder's choice but the shortstop didn't have the clean play at home so he settled for the out at second as the Saints tied the game with two out and runners at first and third.
With the winning run at third, Austin Pinke was able to put the ball in play but the shortstop was able to make the catch for the final out, securing the tie.