Not every match has a proverbial "moment of truth" when it comes to the sport of volleyball, but Wednesday night featured a definitive stretch that determined the outcome between the St. Peter Saints and their rival New Ulm Eagles in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals. With the match tied 1-1, the Eagles took a 24-23 lead in the second set after using a timeout to stall a 4-0 run from the Saints.
The New Ulm serve was controlled by the back line before setter Iris Elias placed the ball perfectly along the left side for a crushing blow from Kylee Horner that deflected off the Eagle block and out of play for the tie. New Ulm struggled to get a good look after receiving the following serve and Abby Maloney was able to get a touch kill at the middle of the net past a diving defender to give the Saints a 25-24 lead.
With set-point now in their favor, the Saints served the ball and the Eagles once again struggled to find a good attack and sent the ball wide and out of play, giving St. Peter a commanding 2-1 lead.
"I was just trying to encourage people around me and remember that when we play our game, we could win and that's what we did," said Maloney. "We got our energy back after that stretch."
The third and final set held little drama, similar to the first of the night and the Saints took care of business, earning the 3-1 (25-16, 24-26, 26-24, 25-16) victory and advancing to the section semi-finals.
"We worked through the challenges that helped to build us and get to where we are now, and that feels awesome," said senior outside hitter Horner.
"The biggest thing was that there were so many super close plays tonight," added St. Peter head coach Carmen Hanson. "In those situations we try to run something different to get the defense off their spots. Abby reads those plays so well and knows where to get the ball and Kylee is a great hitter."
In a rather fortuitus turn, St. Peter will be hosting the semi-final match Friday, Oct. 28, as a result of Worthington upsetting the second seeded Willmar 3-2. Friday's semi-final match will begin play at 7 p.m.
When things were looking their best for the Saints, three key areas of play worked like a well oiled machine. The block for St. Peter, anchored by Maloney, Horner and Olivia Seys caused chaos at the net for the Eagles while the power hitting of the front line continued to keep the defense on edge. Finally, the setup game of sophomore setter Iris Elias was on-point as she routinely found her attackers and put them in good positions, earning a team-high 45 assists.
"She [Elias] is such a hard worker and is so hard on herself so we have to remind her that even when she makes the rare error, she has to remember how much more she touches the ball than anyone else," noted Hanson. "The biggest thing is that she pushes herself and listens, making her a super coachable kid."
Fellow sophomore Emmy Remmert led the team in kills with 16 while tacking on a team-leading 20 digs and Horner finished the night with 15 kills. Maloney added 13 kills of her own to go with a solo block while Seys posted a pair of solo blocks to go along with seven kills.