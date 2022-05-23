After defeating Fairmont in the section quarterfinals, the St. Peter boys tennis team was faced with Holy Family Catholic High School in the semifinals. The team took care of business, defeating Holy Family 6-1, leading to a faceoff with Litchfield for the section championship.
The Saints gave a valiant effort against the high powered Dragons, but were unable to hold them off, ultimately falling to Litchfield 5-2 to finish as section runner up.
"I couldn't be more proud of the accomplishments by this year's team," said St. Peter head coach Aaron Rothenberger. "Many of the varsity players never played a tennis match before last season, and within a year they won the BSC East Division, BSC Championship, and the team was a finalist in Section 2A losing a close match to a top-five team."
In the semifinal matchup, the Saints were able to control the action from the opening serve. Only one match reached a decisive third round when Fede Zimmermann overcame a 6-3 loss in the opening game to rebound and win games two and three 6-4, 7-6.
The section championship against Litchfield proved to be a challenge as expected given the program's pedigree, but St. Peter battled through the challenge. The victories for the Saints came in the doubles No. 2-3 matches where Will Elias and Ben Taylor overcame a game two loss to win 2-1 (7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-6) while Tyson Schmitz and Quinn Dixon managed a similar feat by overcoming a second game loss to win 2-1 (7-5, 6-7 (5), 12-10).
With the team eliminated from postseason play, the Saints now begin preparations for the MSHSL individual section tournament which is scheduled to take place at Gustavus Adolphus College Wednesday and Thursday.
"The St. Peter boys tennis team played well all season and I am hoping that many will use this loss as a means of motivation to get to the next level," said Rothenberger. "I look forward to the individual tournament this week and hope that those individuals play well."
Section 2A semi-final: St. Peter - 6, Holy Family Catholic High School - 1
No. 1: Michael Frost (HFC) defeated Marty Anderson 2-0 (6-2, 6-4)
No. 2: Fede Zimmermann (STP) defeated Jack Schaefer 2-1 (3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4))
No. 3:Colton Abels (STP) defeated Drew Pearson 2-0 (6-3, 6-1)
No. 4: Ezekiel Ribar (STP) defeated Ethan Conti 2-0 (6-4, 7-5)
Doubles:
No. 1:Anders Dixon/ Cooper Dean (STP) defeated Jake Cameron/Tommy Agerland 2-0 (6-4, 6-4)
No. 2: Will Elias/ Ben Taylor (STP) defeated Nick Blood/Joe Charpentier 2-0 (6-2, 6-2)
No. 3: (STP) defeated Michael Lizak/Owen Collins 2-0 (6-3, 6-2)
Section 2A finals: Litchfield - 5, St. Peter - 2
Singles:
No. 1: Alex Draeger Grade (LFD) defeated Marty Anderson Grade 2-0 (6-4, 6-0)
No. 2: Mason Woelfel Grade (LFD) defeated Fede Zimmermann 2-0 (6-0, 6-1)
No. 3 Garrison Jackman Grade (LFD) defeated Colton Abels 2-0 (6-1, 6-1)
No. 4 Nathan Wuotila (LFD) defeated Ezekiel Ribar 2-0 (6-1, 6-3)
Doubles:
No. 1 Braden Olson Grade/Tyler Pennertz Grade (LFD) defeated Anders Dixon/Cooper 2-0 (6-4, 6-2)
No. 2: Will Elias/Ben Taylor (STP) defeated Brady Cannon/Eli Schacherer 2-1 (7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-6)
No. 3: Tyson Schmitz/Quinn Dixon (STP) defeated Gray Nelson/Josh Blomberg 2-1 (7-5, 6-7 (5), 12-10)