Tuesday morning and afternoon, the St. Peter boys golf team battled it out with 13 other programs to make the cut and advance to the second round of the section 2AA championships. With fierce winds causing trouble across the board, the Saints put together a solid performance, led by sophomore Kaiden Brovald who scored an event-low 76, to place third with a team score of 333 and make the cut.
“The front nine was pretty good for me as I stayed consistent hitting fairways and greens,” said Brovald after his round. “I struggled a bit on the back nine towards the beginning but was able to get it back under control.”
Sophomore Anthony Nicolai finished second for the Saints and 15th overall with an 84 while sophomore Blake Magelee posted an 86 to finish tied for 19th.
Senior Marshall Nicolai rounded out the team scoring for St. Peter with an 87 while eighth grader Owen Matajcek and sophomore Korey Lager posted scores of 94 and 95 respectively as the competition unfurled.
With the Saints earning the third-place finish, they advance to the second and final round of the Section 2AA championship and will return to New Prague Golf Course Tuesday, June 7. The other three teams that made the cut are Holy Family Catholic, Southwest Christian and Glencoe-Silver Lake with individuals from Blue Earth Area, Waseca, Belle Plain, St. Clair and Central also making the cut.