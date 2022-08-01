jovan.jpg

Jovan Rodriguez slides around a tag at home for the game's lone run in the bottom of the eighth. (Photo courtesy of Barb Regner)

Two days removed from a 10-0, seven-inning defeat at top-seeded Jordan, the St. Peter amateur baseball club rebounded Sunday and claimed a 1-0 pitchers' duel victory over St. Clair to earn the River Valley League's No. 4 seed in Region 6C playoffs. As the RVL's fourth seed, the Saints will take on Waterville - the 13/60 League's No. 1 seed - in Waterville at 7 p.m. Saturday to wrap up the opening round of the eight-team, double-elimination playoff.

