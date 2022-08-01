...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Jovan Rodriguez slides around a tag at home for the game's lone run in the bottom of the eighth. (Photo courtesy of Barb Regner)
Two days removed from a 10-0, seven-inning defeat at top-seeded Jordan, the St. Peter amateur baseball club rebounded Sunday and claimed a 1-0 pitchers' duel victory over St. Clair to earn the River Valley League's No. 4 seed in Region 6C playoffs. As the RVL's fourth seed, the Saints will take on Waterville - the 13/60 League's No. 1 seed - in Waterville at 7 p.m. Saturday to wrap up the opening round of the eight-team, double-elimination playoff.
Andy Regner set the tone early on the mound for St. Peter, striking out the side in the first inning. Regner tossed a complete game shutout in the postseason for the second time in his town team career (first was Fairfax in 2017), allowing just five hits with seven strikeouts and zero walks. Only three St. Clair baserunners reached scoring position and Regner threw five three-up, three-down innings.
The Saints had runners in scoring position in the first, third, fourth, and fifth innings before breaking the shutout in the eighth. Jovan Rodriguez led off with a walk, Regner laid down a sacrifice bunt, and Sam Wenner followed with a single to center, allowing Rodriguez to slide around the tag at home for the game's lone run.
Josh Robb led the offense, batting 2-for-3 with a walk. The team collected just six hits against St. Clair's Evan Furst, who tossed all eight innings.
Saturday night's winner between St. Peter and Waterville advances to a state-qualifying game Sunday against the winner of Gaylord and Minn. Lake.