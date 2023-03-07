...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will steadily accumulate, and snowfall
rates in excess of 1 inch/hr are currently not expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
1 of 4
Robb lunges at Flagstad to earn the sudden victory and claim third in the state. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
The road to the podium was by no means without its hardships for St. Peter junior wrestler Leighton Robb at the MSHSL Individual Class AA State Championships. A first-round loss to the eventual state runner-up gave Robb no room mistakes and he rose to the occasion, battling through four straight do-or-die matches to claim third place.
"I wasn't giving up, I was here I was going to wrestle my hardest," said Robb after his final match. "I know I belong here and I know I can wrestle with these kids and it showed."
There was no shortage of drama on the mat for Robb as well, especially in the third-place battle against St. Francis' Bo Flagstad. Facing a two-point deficit in the third round with time winding down, Robb earned a cover of Flagstad to tie the match.
Flagstad was able to escape and re-take the lead but as Robb put pressure on to Flagstad was actively avoiding contact in what culminated in a technical violation as he chose to run out of the circle as Robb began a takedown. The violation once again tied the match with just seconds remaining and the duo took the battle to extra time.
With Robb clearly holding the physical and psychological edge beginning in the third round, extra time needed only a single move as Robb went full force into Flagstad's body and earned the decisive sudden victory takedown to the roar of the Xcel Energy Center crowd.
"I felt him break in the third period and I just told myself to keep going when you're tired," recalled Robb. "I'd wrestled my butt off and he's a good wrestler but at that point, I knew I had him."
As soon as the takedown was confirmed and the whistle blew, Robb jumped upwards pumping his fists to the air and looking around for the St. Peter fans in the arena with pure joy spread across his face.
"I've got to thank my parents and and the team for pushing me in practice and the culture of our team overall," Robb noted. "I mean they're amazing, they're always there for me they have my best interests in mind."
195AA - Leighton Robb (40-8) placed 3rd and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Hayden VanderVoort (Hutchinson) 44-3 won by decision over Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 40-8 (Dec 8-3)
Cons. Round 1 - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 40-8 won by decision over Lano Oduwaiye (Simley) 32-12 (Dec 5-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 40-8 won by decision over Corbin Knapp (Pequot Lks-Pine River-B) 42-5 (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Semi - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 40-8 won by decision over Tyson Ricker (Becker) 45-4 (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 40-8 won in sudden victory - 1 over Bo Flagstad (St. Francis) 39-10 (SV-1 6-4)