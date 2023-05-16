...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Scott and
Carver Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until Friday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 801.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Tuesday was 801.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 801.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
&&
Records fall as St. Peter track and field battle in True Team meet
Tuesday evening, the St. Peter track and field program traveled to Faribault to compete in the Section 2AA True Team Meet. With highlights including a school record performance from Keira Friedrich, the Saints boys and girls each placed eighth in the uniquely formatted meet.
Highlights for the girls began with Rachel Salfer claiming 10th in the 100m dash with a time of 13.82. In the 300m hurdles, Hadley Stuehrenberg finished 10th with a time of 53.87 to score 11 team points.
Keira Friedrich earned her first highlight finish in the 400m dash where she claimed the top spot on the podium with a time of 1:01.48, earning the full 20 team points. She was joined by Ella Dirks in the top 10 as Dirks finished seventh with a time of 1:03.36.
In the 3200m run, Keira Friedrich finished second with a school record time of 11:21.15, breaking the record time of 11:37.18, set by Abby Borgmeier in 2015.
Discus saw Sydney Marthaler and Brianna Michaels finish fifth and ninth with top throws of 90 feet and 11 inches as well as 86'7" respectively. In the high jump, Rowyn Myhra and Liliana Prunty finished second and fifth respectively with their top clear coming at 4'8" and the placement determined by attempts.
Prunty would go on to finish ninth in the long jump with a top leap of 14'6". In the pole vault, Addison Landsom finished fifth with a top clear of 8'6" while Kylee Wendroth finished 10th with a clear of 8' even.
In the shot put, Brianna Michaels finished ninth with a top throw of 31'4.5" and in the triple jump, Addison Landsom claimed 10th with a top leap of 31'3.5".
Highlights for the boys began in the 100m dash where Brooks Reicks finished fifth with a time of 11.37. Corbin Herron claimed the top podium spot in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.25 earning the full 20 team points possible.
In the 200m dash, Derek Guth (23.58) and James Garrett (23.79) finished seventh and eighth respectively to score for the Saints. Herron earned second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 40.82 to pick up his second podium finish.
Reicks (51.03) and Guth (53.59) once again finished in the top 10 in the 400m dash with Reicks claiming second and Guth finishing 10th. In the 3200m run, Roblae Abdi finished eighth with a time of 10:42.01.
In the discus throw, Cole Junso finished 10th with a top mark of 115'10". Isai Morales finished eighth in the long jump with a top leap of o18'9.5". In the pole vault, Derek Guth and Brock Guth finished eighth and 10th respectively with clears of 10'6 and 10'.
Cole Junso finished seventh in the shot put with a top throw of 40'11" while Parker Maloney finished eighth with a toss of 40'5.5".