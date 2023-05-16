Tuesday evening, the St. Peter track and field program traveled to Faribault to compete in the Section 2AA True Team Meet. With highlights including a school record performance from Keira Friedrich, the Saints boys and girls each placed eighth in the uniquely formatted meet.

