June 24, 2023 IMCA Sprint Car Winner #15 Zach Glaser.JPG

Zach Glaser of Cleveland won his first feature of the year in the IMCA Sprint Car event. (Photo courtesy of Arlington Raceway)

An hour long rain delay and new drivers in victory lane made for an interesting race night at Arlington Raceway Saturday night. The only repeat winner on the night was the undefeated Cory Probst, once again in the Eckblad Shop Services IMCA Hobby feature. He started deep in the feature and was able to capitalize on a couple of caution flags to move forward quickly and get the lead and win. Chad Volk tried unsuccessfully to gain on Probst but had to settle for second ahead of Jordan Robinson.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments