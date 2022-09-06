934_eXmark_Outlaw_Hobby_Winner_2d_Chad_Schroeder.jpg

Chad Schroeder of Belle Plaine, winner of the eXmark Outlaw Hobby race. (Photo courtesy Arlington Raceway)

Drivers were anxious to be able to finish the event that had been started but not completed due to Mother Nature the previous week. Once again Cory Probst is the man to beat in the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature as he won the first and second feature of the night.

934_Jerry_s_HQ_Foods_Autocross_Winner_28_Brenna_Braunworth.jpg

Brenna Braunworth of Plato, winner of the HQ Foods Autocross event. (Photo courtesy Arlington Raceway)

