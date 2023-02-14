2.2 Ethan Hathaway.jpg

Ethan Hathaway. (File Photo)

Monday night, the Minnesota River boys hockey team traveled to Windom for a conference matchup with the Eagles. Despite taking a 3-0 lead into the final two minutes, the Bulldogs faced a furious charge and surrendered two goals, ultimately holing on for the 3-2 victory.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments