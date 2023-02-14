...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain today will turn to snow from west to
east late this evening as much colder air arrives. A period of
light to moderate snow will occur late evening and overnight as
winds increase steadily and gust as high as 50 mph. A flash
freeze is likely and whiteout conditions are possible at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Monday night, the Minnesota River boys hockey team traveled to Windom for a conference matchup with the Eagles. Despite taking a 3-0 lead into the final two minutes, the Bulldogs faced a furious charge and surrendered two goals, ultimately holing on for the 3-2 victory.
With the win, Minnesota River is now 11-13-0 (8-7-0 BSC) on the season while the Eagles fall to 9-13-0 (8-6-0 BSC).
The Bulldogs struck first late in the first period when Connor Bjorling, assisted by Brooks Reicks, lit up the lamp for his team. In the fourth minute of the second period, Ethan Hathaway scored on a power play, assisted by Travis Kotek, to put Minnesota River up 2-0.
The third featured all the drama with Hathaway scoring his second goal of the night, this one unassisted, while shorthanded. The Eagles would score with 1:21 and :21 remaining in the game with the game on the line, but the Bulldogs managed to keep them from adding the equalizer.
Minnesota River outshot Windom 33-24 in the victory. The Bulldogs will return to the road, Thursday, Feb. 16 when they play their regular season final against the Fairmont Cardinals with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.