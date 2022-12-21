BH Schaffer

Bulldogs forward Alex Shaffer. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Tuesday night, the Minnesota River boys hockey team traveled to Mankato to compete with the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars and despite finishing the first period tied 1-1, it would be the Cougars who would pull away to earn an 8-3 victory.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.

