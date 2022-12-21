...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL
THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to
9 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night north of
a line from Madison to Mankato To Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches
to the south. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and
Wednesday evening. There should be a break in severe winter
conditions late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life- threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted
now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm
Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will
begin a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Blizzard
Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Meeker, McLeod, Sibley and Nicollet Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Wednesday to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL
THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to
9 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night north of
a line from Madison to Mankato To Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches
to the south. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and
Wednesday evening. There should be a break in severe winter
conditions late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life- threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted
now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm
Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will
begin a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Blizzard
Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Meeker, McLeod, Sibley and Nicollet Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Wednesday to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL
THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to
9 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night north of
a line from Madison to Mankato To Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches
to the south. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and
Wednesday evening. There should be a break in severe winter
conditions late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life- threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted
now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm
Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will
begin a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Blizzard
Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Meeker, McLeod, Sibley and Nicollet Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Wednesday to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Tuesday night, the Minnesota River boys hockey team traveled to Mankato to compete with the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars and despite finishing the first period tied 1-1, it would be the Cougars who would pull away to earn an 8-3 victory.
The loss drops the Bulldogs to 2-4-0 (1-0-0 BSC) on the season and they will return to the ice Thursday, Dec. 22 when they travel to take on Redwood Valley.
ME/L scored first in the fourth minute of the game but Colin Williams tied things up with just under five minutes remaining in the first period. The second period was all Cougars though as they scored four unanswered goals in the frame.
Alex Schaffer would add a score late for the Bulldogs, assisted by Kellen O'Keefe, and Isaac Schaffer scored the final goal in the last two minutes, assisted by O'Keefe and Braylon Hoffman.