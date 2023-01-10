Beginning in 2017 a pair of youth hockey teams received the NHL experience in the Minnesota Wild’s annual Youth Hockey Spotlight Game Presented by U.S. Bank.
12U B1 teams from Woodbury and Minnesota River received a rememberable surprise at M Health Fairview Sports Center in Woodbury on Tuesday, Jan. 3 when they were greeted by Wild-themed locker rooms upon arrival with custom game jerseys waiting for them in stalls bearing their names on Wild-themed placards.
"Since they only do three Spotlight games a year, I felt really special to be chosen to play in a game like that," said Mara Von Bank of Le Center. "The best part was riding up on a bus with the team. It was great team bonding time and then walking through an isle of cheering people. I was so very surprised. The locker rooms were pretty cool too."
The girls traveled by bus from Le Sueur to Woodbury and once they arrived at the arena, they were greeted by an isle of cheering fans that they had to walk through to get to the locker rooms. Once in the locker rooms they were greeted by the Wild staff and their gear was laid out in a professional manner. Each hockey player also received a Wild and U.S. Bank branded water bottle, backpack, stocking hat and a commemorative puck.
"Being part of the event was such an honor as a young girls hockey player," noted Maren Swenson of St. Peter. "I was very surprised about the jerseys and everything provided for us. The most fun part of the experience was definitely scoring, I just had a lot of fun."
It was all part of the Wild’s yearly effort to spread the Wild game experience beyond the confines of Xcel Energy Center by treating youth teams to many of the team’s traditional NHL game elements. That included Wild In-Arena Announcer Adam Abrams, Wild National Anthem Singer John deCausmeaker and reporter Audra Martin taking their talents to Woodbury on Tuesday night, much to the delight of excited fans that were able to make it to the arena despite the snowstorm.
"I thought that it was fun to be a part of the game and a fun experience over all," said Aubrey Heller of Montgomery. "I was so surprised and didn't know what was going on until they told us in the locker room. The most fun part was probably just being a part of the game."
Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot (MN River guest coach) and Video Coach T.J. Jindra (Woodbury guest coach) served as honorary coaches for the game while Wild Mascot Nordy joined in on the fun as well.
All fans in attendance received a Spotlight Rally Towel and a Raffle was held at the end of the game. Proceeds from the event were split between the Minnesota River and Woodbury Youth Hockey Associations.
The Woodbury Association was a fantastic host with great fans that welcomed us all.
We wish the weather would have been more favorable so that more Minnesota River fans could have attended. All in all, it was a wonderful event and our association was very thankful and grateful to be invited. The Minnesota Wild only host three of these events a year throughout the whole state. This is the first time that a Minnesota River team has been invited.
"It was a great opportunity for our girls/association to be invited by the Woodbury Hockey Association to play in the Youth Hockey Spotlight Game run by the MN Wild," said Minnesota River 12u assistant coach Dustin Swenson. "It was fun to see the excitement on the girls faces when they arrived as they were greeted by waiting fans as they entered the rink..."
The Minnesota River Youth Hockey Association is made up of 208 players with families from 17 different zip codes.
The Minnesota River 12U Girls Team has 11 players on the team. Two lines of offense, two lines of defense and a goalie. With such a short bench, injuries and sickness can be crucial to the team. The team is a little over half way through their season and their current record is 15-4-1.
Minnesota Wild Announcer was: Adam Abrams
Minnestoa Wild National Anthem Singer: John deCausemaker
Guardian of the Game for Minnesota River (former military): Head Coach, Jeff Keeley
Hockey Mom of the Game for Minnesota River: Brielle Swenson
Mascot: Nordy
Minnesota Wild Reporter: Audra Martin
Minnesota Wild Guest Coaches: (MN River) Frederic Chabot, MN Wild Goaltending Coach & (Woodbury) T.J. Jindra, MN Wild Video Coach
Game:
Woodbury started the scoring with 3:32 left in the 1st. 0-1
Woodbury scored with 10:51 on the clock in the second. 0-2
Woodbury scored with 2:03 on the clock in the second. 0-3
Mara Von Bank, Center took a puck above her knee at the end of the second period and was out for a majority of the third period.
Maren Swenson, Defense scored in the third with 9:11 left on the clock one minute after serving a penalty for charging. 1-3
With 8:07 left on the clock in the third Alli Andresen our other Center received a penalty for tripping and while going down with the other player, the opponent's skate grazed her neck and it ended up being just a light scratch.
Woodbury scored again with 3:24 left in the third. 1-4
Final score: Woodbury - 4, Minnesota River - 1
Raffle
A raffle was also held as a fundraiser and each Association will split the proceeds.
2 tickets to Minnesota Wild Game
Signed Greenway Stick - MN River fan won!
Signed Puck and Picture by Jonas Brodin