Kyle Heffron

Kyle Heffron swings behind the net for the Gusties. (Photo Courtesy Gustavus Athletics)

Playing in the championship game of the Superior Showdown on Friday night, the Gustavus men’s hockey team suffered a 5-3 loss to Marian at Siinto S. Wessman Arena. The Gusties drop to 2-9-2 overall while the Sabres improve to 5-8.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments