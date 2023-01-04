...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Total daytime snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Kyle Heffron swings behind the net for the Gusties. (Photo Courtesy Gustavus Athletics)
Playing in the championship game of the Superior Showdown on Friday night, the Gustavus men’s hockey team suffered a 5-3 loss to Marian at Siinto S. Wessman Arena. The Gusties drop to 2-9-2 overall while the Sabres improve to 5-8.
Marian took the game’s first lead at 12:47 of the first and held the one-goal advantage until the 5:54 mark fo the second when Nick Mohs-Messerli (So., Orono) and Toby Sengvongxay (Sr., Luverne) found Kyle Heffron (So., Rosemount) for his first goal of the season. The Sabres quickly regained the lead just over a minute later, but the Gusties tied it up again with 2:20 left in the frame on a Dylan Gast (Sr., Dellwood) goal, assisted by Joey Gimberlin (So., Mendota Heights), and the score remained 2-2 after two.
Marian erupted for three goals within three minutes of each other early in the third, which proved to be more than enough for the win. Micah Gernander (So., Coleraine) scored his first goal of the season on a power play with 3:17 left in the game. Jack Kubitz (Jr., Wayzata) and Nate Stone (Fy., Edina) assisted on the score.
After the game, Gast was named to the All-Tournament Team after recording two goals and an assist during the two games.
Marian outshot the Gusties 33-28 as Will Pinney (Fy., St. Louis Park) made 28 saves. The Gustie special teams went 1-for-3 on the man advantage and held the Sabres scoreless in three power plays.
Gustavus returns to conference play next weekend with a series against Saint John’s.