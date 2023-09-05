(Cleveland FB) 4Q TD throw.JPG

Blake Lyons launches the game-clinching throw over a charging Medford defender. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)

Medford's defensive lineman had Cleveland quarterback Blake Lyons right in his sights on a major third-and-15. But all it took was mere inches to turn a big third down stop in a one-score game into a 53-yard Clippers touchdown that propelled Cleveland to victory.

(Cleveland FB) #13 HB.JPG

Caleb Possin takes a run off the right side of the line. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)
(Cleveland FB) huddle.JPG

The Clippers offense huddles up late in the win over the Tigers. (Stephen McDaniel/Southernminn.com)
  

