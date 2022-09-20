9.22 crusader runners.JPG

The core group of Crusader boys run together, from left to right; James Younge, Nathan Strobel, Corbin Deichman and Soren Kelly. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Friday evening, with the threat of spotty rain in the air, the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland cross country program played host to a six-team invitational. The Crusader boys dominated the field with their top five runners all finishing in the top nine to win the meet while the young girls squad continued to show improvement on the season, finishing fifth, just four points behind NYA.

9.22 Molly Koester.JPG
9.22 Charlotte Kirschner.JPG

Charlotte Kirschner runs down the home stretch of the first lap. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.22 Cora Koester (l) and Jewel Factor.JPG

Cara Lpester (left) and Jewel Factor run side by side. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments