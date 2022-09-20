Friday evening, with the threat of spotty rain in the air, the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland cross country program played host to a six-team invitational. The Crusader boys dominated the field with their top five runners all finishing in the top nine to win the meet while the young girls squad continued to show improvement on the season, finishing fifth, just four points behind NYA.
The boys ran a tight race with all five scorers finishing with a minute of one another as they were led by junior Nathan Strobel who claimed third overall with a time of 17:48.6). Senior James Younge followed closely behind to finish fourth with a time of 14:50.1 while freshman Soren Kelly finished fifth with a time of 17:57.3.
The trio of sophomores Sam Vetter (18:39.2), Kyle Zimmerman (18:45.7) and Chase Kijenski (18:51.6) finished eighth, ninth and tenth overall respectively, with Zimmerman providing the final time in the team score.
For the girls, the team was led by freshman Molly Koester who finished 10th overall with a time of 22:47. Seventh grader Charlotte Kirschner was next for the team with a time of 24:41.7 to finish 20th while juniors Cora Koester (26:23.2) and Jewel Factor (26:24.1) finished side-by-side in 27th and 28th.
Freshman Kathryn Cooney wrapped up the team scoring as she finished 33rd overall with a time of 27:28.7.
The Crusaders will return to action Tuesday, Sep. 20th when they compete in a meet hosted by New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.