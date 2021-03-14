Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA LATE TONIGHT INTO MONDAY... .A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 1 AM tonight to 4 PM CDT Monday for areas south of a line from Redwood Falls to Mankato and Waseca. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the rest of southern Minnesota from 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday. A band of precipitation will lift northeast into southern Minnesota tonight, quickly becoming all snow. Heavy, wet snow is expected with rates of over an inch per hour possible. The snow will taper off during the late afternoon on Monday, although a period of freezing drizzle may occur. Total accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected in the warning area with 3 to 5 inches expected in the advisory area. Snow accumulations will vary significantly over relatively short distances due to localized heavier snow. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&