The six team Saint Peter Invite started with the 11-Dive competition held Saturday morning. New Prague dominated the diving event with all four divers placing in the top twelve to score 44 team points.
Owatonna scored 24 points followed by Saint Peter scoring 22 team points. Waconia two pts and Bloomington Kennedy one point.
Laura Klatt led the Saints with her diving score of 330.00 to claim the third-place medal. Addison Landsom finished seventh with a new personal record of 303.00 points. Cadence Tish placed 10th scoring 279.60, within one point of her best score (280.60).
We are proud of the Saint Peter divers who put us in a good scoring position for the rest of the swim meet.
One of the mishaps on Saturday was that the diving event ran an hour longer than planned. Therefore, pushing back the start time of the swim events.
After an hour delay, the swim invite started at 1:30 PM. In that time the anticipation had been building and the competition in the first two heats of the Medley Relay was great! In the middle of Heat three of the Medley Relay the power at the Middle School Pool went out.
Everyone, coaches, athletes, spectators, meet officials, backup timers, and administration were shocked as everything came to a suddenly to halt. Only the swimmers in the water kept going. Swimming their leg of the race under the Emergency backup lights.
Administrators quickly contacted the City of Saint Peter looking for answers. From 1:40 to 2:00 pm everyone waited in the darkness. With no clear answers from the city, regarding the timeline for the repair of the blackout; coaches and administration made the difficult decision to cancel the Invite at 2:30 PM if the power was not restored.
It was heartbreaking to still have darkness at 2:30 pm. The disappointment in the pool area was immense. Athletes, coaches and fans all left quietly feeling empty after starting their day with much excitement and anticipation. By 2:45 PM the pool was empty and all schools had left. Only the Saint Peter Coaches and Administration remained to put away the touchpads and timing equipment. Like any tragedy the power came on at 2:50 PM while cleaning up.
The silver lining to this situation was that kids have a way of bringing light to the darkness. Athletes from several teams took turns doing cheers and chants to lighten the heavy mood in the pool area and make a difficult situation into something fun and memorable. For those that were present they will forever remember when the lights went out at the pool in Saint Peter.