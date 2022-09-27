Ranked fourth in state Class A, host Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity blanked the varsity Clippers 33-0 on Friday.
The Clippers trailed 26-0 at the break but never let the game get totally out of control.
“The score looked lopsided, but we have made so much improvement this season,” said head coach Erik Hermanson. “Even from play to play, we are getting better. I think if we had played them earlier in the season we would not have even been able to compete.”
The first Bulldogs score came after a 21-yard run that set up a 3-yard plunge across the goal line. They scored again in the first quarter on a 28-yard pass completion in the end zone that, with a PAT run after each touchdown, made for a 16-0 advantage.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs scored on a 9-yard run with an ensuing point-after kick and a 16-yard field goal. In the third quarter, they scored on a 38-yard run and PAT boot.
“Lester Prairie was a very strong, aggressive, well-coached team,” Hermanson said. “They will have a great season and an opportunity to go to the state tournament this year.”
Clipper QB Blake Lyons went to the air 27 times and completed 15 passes for 87 yards. In the fourth quarter, he got picked off. It was the Clippers’ only turnover.
“It was late because we were forced to throw,” Hermanson said.
Carson Lyons was the favorite target. The 130-lb eighth grader hauled in four of his brother’s tosses for a total of 53 yards.
Kale Kelley had two catches for 4 yards. Tanner Simonette had a pair of catches for 8 yards. Henry Strobel had two catches for 3 yards. Bode Bartell and his freshman classmate Nathan Seeman each had one catch for 5 yards. Braeden Hastings had one catch for 2 yards, and Caleb Connor had a catch for a yard.
Hermanson likes the depth of his receiving corps.
“Early in the season we were completing passes to one or two receivers. On Friday we had eight different players catch passes.”
The Clippers gained 56 yards on the ground. Caleb Possin had three carries for a total of 26 yards. Kelley had one carry for 11 yards. Hastings had three carries for 4 yards. Lyons kept the ball three times for 15 yards.
Strobel launched six punts for a total of 168 yards.
“Last year when we played them, they blocked three punts, this year Henry had an excellent night punting,” Hermanson said.
Brady Hahn’s kickoff return teams also upped their game from week one. Kelley had four returns for a total of 74 yards. Strobel had two returns for a total of 38 yards. Kelley returned a punt for 7 yards.
Gabe Sullivan (on the tackle above) led the defense with three solo tackles and nine assists. Strobel had four solos and three assists. Jacob Rohlfing had one solo tackle and four assists. Tanner Simonette had a pair of solos and three assists. His brother Nick Simonette had two solos and two assists. Kelley had three solos and five assists. Carter Barto had four solos and two assists.
Blake Lyons assisted on three tackles. Brother Carson had one solo tackle. Hastings had four assists. Brady Bostic had one solo and four assists. Munya Kuvaoga had one solo and three assists. Alex Johnson had two assists. David Draheim had two assists. Bartell, Mason Kluntz, Blake Gibbs and Braeden Smith each had one assist.
“Our Defense gave up less big plays this week,” Hermanson said. “Yes, Lester Prairie was bigger and stronger, but they had to earn everything they got.”
Extremely disciplined on both sides of the ball, the Clippers were only flagged once.
“I love coaching this team so much,” Hermanson said. “We have talented, smart, hardworking kids that want to work and get better. We improve every day at practice, and if we keep working the results will be displayed on the field."
The Clippers host United South Central (Wells) on Friday. The Rebels lost to St. Clair/Loyola, beat Medford, lost to Blooming Prairie and were edged on Friday by Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 20-18.
“USC has never played a game at Dave Krenik Field, and we hope to give them one on Friday night,” Hermanson said.
Elsewhere in the district, JWP fell to Mayer Lutheran 29-7. St. Clair/Loyola beat NRHEG. WEM fell to Blooming Prairie, and GFW topped Medford.