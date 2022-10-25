St. Peter showed resolve until the final whistle Tuesday night, as it battled the Jordan Hubmen in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals, and with 31 seconds remaining on the clock, the Saints lined up for a 28-yard field goal that would have given them a 19-17 win. 

10.6 Kaeden Guida.JPG

Kaeden Guida punts for the Saints. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.15 Nakiye Mercado.JPG

Nakiye Mercado. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

