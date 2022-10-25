St. Peter showed resolve until the final whistle Tuesday night, as it battled the Jordan Hubmen in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals, and with 31 seconds remaining on the clock, the Saints lined up for a 28-yard field goal that would have given them a 19-17 win.
The ball was snapped cleanly, handled well and set to the ground without incident, but when Isaac Alger's foot made contact with the ball, it never had the chance to sail through the uprights, instead ricocheting off the arms of a Jordan defender. The block sent ball harmlessly to the ground, ending the Saints comeback attempt and season, as Jordan took the 17-16 victory.
The block was a result of an overloaded rush that saw the Hubmen put eight men on the left side, allowing one defender a clean run for the block.
The reason St. Peter had the field goal attempt in the first place was because a Kaeden Guida punt pinned Jordan inside their own 10-yard line. After a three and out that resulted in a loss of four yards, the Jordan snap went high over the punter's head and through the back of the end zone for a safety, cutting the Hubmen lead to 17-16 and forcing a free kick back to the Saints.
All this came after the Hubmen took a 10-7 lead into halftime and on their first drive to open the third quarter, they lined up for a 37-yard field goal that came up just short. After a pair of plays, St. Peter attempted a pass to the left that was picked off and taken to the house, giving Jordan a 17-7 lead.
The next Saints drive also resulted in an interception but the defense stood up to the Hubmen and forced another long field goal attempt that came up short. St. Peter drove down the field but was faced with a fourth down and long in Jordan Territory.
Quarterback Tate Olson dumped the ball off to a receiver well short of the line to gain in what was a designed hook and ladder play that was flipped to a crossing Nakiye Mercado who took the ball 25 yards to the house for a touchdown.
St. Peter's first half touchdown came on a drive that saw Olson connect with Guida on a 40-yard pass down the right sideline before ultimately connecting with him one more time on a three-yard slant route for a touchdown.
With the loss, St. Peter's season ends with a 3-6 (2-2 SCR) record on the season.