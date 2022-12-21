12.15 Adrianna Bixby.jpg

Right: Adrianna Bixby sends a shot towards the net. (File Photo)

Tuesday night the Minnesota River girls hockey team traveled to Austin to do battle with the Packers in the final game of the 2022 calendar. A shutout pitched by freshman goaltender Annika Magelee was joined by a seven-goal outpouring from the offense to give the Bulldogs the victory.

Freshman goaltender Annika Magelee uses her skate and stick to send a shot wide. (file photo/Southernminn.com)

