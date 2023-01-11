The Minnesota River girls hockey team capped off a busy week going 1-1-1 upon returning for the new year. After reaching a draw with Windom Friday, the Bulldogs fell 8-0 to conference leading New Ulm Saturday before bouncing back Monday to shutout Fairmont.

