Karl Hewitt Jr. remains undefeated on the year in the Exmark Outlaw Hobby class taking the lead on the first lap and leading from start to finish. Rod Manthey took second and Logan Wagenius took third place.
Cory Probst once again takes the checkered flag first in the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature to win yet another race this season. Taylor Manderfield had the early lead but he bobbled in lap four which enabled Probst to take over the lead. There was a three way battle for third place between Corey
Black, Jed Trebelhorn and Chad Volk. On the last lap, Manderfield who had been running in second, spun around in turn No. 4 which then gave second place to Chad Volk.
In the Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature, Justin McConnell, Nate Coopman and RJ Esqueda were all battling for the lead. By lap five Coopman had the top spot and went on to win the race. At the end of the race, Brett McConnell was in the mix also as he took the third place away from Esqueda when his car expired going across the finish line.
Jeff Lloyd was the early leader in the Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature, but a caution flag came out on lap 11 which enabled Matt Looft to get around Lloyd on the restart and take over the
lead. Two laps later another caution flag came out for a spinning car and on that restart, Zac Davis got around Lloyd. Davis took second behind Looft, Lloyd held on for third and Tony Steffensmeier, who had started
11th, took fourth place.
Father and son duo Bill and Matt Johnson took turns leading the Henderson RoadHaus IMCA Sprint car feature for the first 10 laps of the race then Owen Carlson who had started sixth got around them on lap 11 when there was a restart. He went on to win his first feature of the year with Trevor Serbus taking second and Matt Johnson taking third.
In the B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car feature, there was an extra incentive of $1650.00 on the line if a driver opted to take the back row challenge in the 24 car field and win the race by several entities putting up extra money. Only two drivers decided to do it, Jason Goddard and Tim Pessek. Ryan Bjerkeset was the early leader of of the race and led until lap 13 when he drove off the track in turn No. 1 taking the 7L of Jeffrey Larson with him. Josh Larson was then the leader for the next four laps until Dan Mackenthun took the lead with only three laps left in the race, meanwhile, Pessek had moved up 14 spots but ran out of time to get to the front. Mackenthun won the race with Larson taking second and Moriarty
took third.
The Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified saw a new winner with Dan Menk leading from start to finish with Trent Loverude taking second and Clint Hatlestad taking third place.
Josh Compton, Justin McConnell and Aric Rolf took turns leading EZ Wash & Storage Truck Cross feature. In the end, Compton took the checkered flag while McConnell took second and Rolf finishing third.