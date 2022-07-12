Veteran drivers continue to dominate at Arlington Raceway, with the exception of Dalton Magers, who was able to find victory lane in the Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified feature. He took the lead on the sixth lap from Rick Schroeder and went onto remain the leader for the duration in the flag to flag race to win his first feature of the year. Chad Porter took second while Trent Loverude chased down Schroeder to overcome him to take third.
Once again, Karl Hewitt Jr. dominated the eXmark Outlaw Hobby feature. Early leader Jessie Johnson only led for three laps as Hewitt slipped by him in turn No. 4 to take over the lead. By lap five Dakota Robinson was working hard to gain on Hewitt and the two battled for the front spot but it was Hewitt who crossed the line first. Robinson took second ahead of Logan Wagenius.
The Henderson RoadHaus IMCA RaceSaver Sprint car feature saw a jump start which then saw a restart. On the restart, Brett Allen took the lead and led for three laps until Bill Johnson, who had started behind Allen, took over the race. A red flag was thrown on lap 11 when the car of Amelia Eisenschenk’s rolled over when another car got too close and she went up over the tire. She was ok but out of the race.
On the restart, Mike Stien was able to get around Allen and was trying to catch Johnson but ran out of laps and settled for second as Johnson won his second feature in a row. Allen took third ahead of Trevor Serbus.
A first lap yellow flag slowed the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby down for a few laps as Payton Harazin led the field around until the third lap, when he encountered troubles and ended up in the pit. That handed the lead to Cory Probst, as he took the lead on the restart. Chad Volk tried diligently to gain on Probst but ran out of time as Probst as Volk encountered lapped traffic which held him back, so he settled for second behind Probst.
Marschall Robinson led the first lap of the Coors Light IMCA Sport Modified feature but soon, Brett McConnell was side by side and managed to get by him to take over the race. Then McConnell had to contend with Nate Coopman as the two raced side by side for several laps again maneuvering around lapped traffic. In the end, Coopman finished in first, McConnell in second and Alan Lahr took third.
The first lap of the Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature saw the No. 75 car of Jeff Lloyd have mechanical troubles which brought out a yellow flag as Lloyd exited the track. On the restart John Albrecht took the lead and tried to get a good amount of distance from the field, but by lap seven Matt Looft who had started ninth had gained on him and by the next lap he got under him to inch ahead. The two cars raced first and second for several laps as Jared Boumeester and JJ Reimers along with Jeff Carter were all grouped together vying for that third place. In the end, Boumeester took third with Carter sneaking by Reimers on the last lap take fourth place.
For the third consecutive week, Curt Lund was able to get to the front of the B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock car feature from his 12th place start to win the race. Early leader Luke Trebelhorn got a little too high going into turns No. 3 and No. 4 which caused him to lose several positions. Then Ryan Bjerkeset took over as leader but he too encountered engine troubles which ended his race. Dan Mackenthun who had started 10th was the next leader and led for three laps but Lund overpowered him the remaining laps and Mackenthun settled for second ahead of Matt Looft.