After shutting out Waseca 1-0 in five innings in the first half of doubleheader Thursday at Jefferson Park, St. Peter softball team took a step down in falling to Jordan 8-3 in the night cap."We knew game two would be good competition, and it was," St. Peter head coach Heidi Niemeyer said. "They were a good hitting team, but we also made too many defensive errors."Jordan (2-0) jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-run homer by Myah Briese.The Saints tied it 2-2 with two runs in the third inning. Molly Voeltz singled to center. Lilly Ruffin walked, and Sophia Doherty doubled them both home. St. Peter starter Maya Pettis steps into a pitch against Jordan. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com) St. Peter catcher Dani Johnson fouls off a pitch against Jordan. On the next pitch, she beat out an infield hit. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com) St. Peter third baseman Sophia Doherty gets set to tag a Jordan runner too late on a pick-off attempt as the runner on first steals second. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com) St. Peter shortstop Grace Remmery takes the throw from catcher Dani Anderson, but Jordan's Jade Taph slide around the tag in stealing second. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com) Jordan broke the game open with five runs on five hits and an error in the fifth inning to take a 7-2 lead."We really had one bad inning that cost us the game," Niemeyer said.St. Peter starting pitcher Maya Pettis lasted six innings, with six strikeouts and 12 hits.Kali Erickson pitched one inning, striking out two.The Saints collected eight hits with two each by McKenna Van Zee and Dani Johnson. Van Zee led off 2 for 4 with a double. Johnson batted 2 for 3 with a run scored.Four other Saints had a hit each.Lilly Ruffin finished 1 for 3 with a triple and a run scored.Sophia Doherty went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.Molly Voeltz batted 1 for 3 with a run scored.Kayla Moline went 1 for 3."It was so great to get outside and play two games today," Niemeyer said. "We have been inside practicing in the gym for too many weeks."We have lots to work on both defensively and on the base path. It was a decent start, but we have more to do to get to be playing where we expect to be."