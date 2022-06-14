The Henderson RoadHaus IMCA Sprint car feature went flag to flag with Bill Johnson of St. Peter leading from his pole position and finding himself the winner after having motor troubles the first night of the season which sidelined him for a few weeks. Mike Stien who started in ninth place moved through the field and took second ahead of Brandon Buysse.
Cory Probst is on a mission this year as he has won every Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature thus far at the Arlington Raceway. He started 10th and
by lap three he was in third place. Scott Porter had the early lead but later drove into the pit with troubles. Then Probst and Cory Black battled for the lead, a caution flag came out when the 16R spun out. That gave Probst the opportunity he was looking for as he got by Black on the restart and never looked back going on to win the race. Black took second and Jed Trebelhorn took third.
The Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature saw Stephanie Coopman lead after starting on the pole. Nate Coopman was trying to catch his wife after finding his way through the pack. Husband and wife battled until lap seven when Nate took the lead. A caution came out when Emily Senne lost a tire in turn No. 4 ending her night. On the restart, RJ Esqueda was able to get
around Alan Lahr and join the top two drivers. On the white flag lap he got around Stephanie but had to settle for second as Nate took the win.
The eXmark Outlaw Hobby feature was a fun race to watch as Dakota Robinson wasted no time and threads the needle moving quickly into fourth place from the back in the first lap. By lap No. 4 Robinson was leading the race but Karl Hewitt Jr. was quickly behind him. Luke Rohde was in
the mix of the three cars. Hewitt and Robinson broke away from the rest of the field with Robinson leading and Hewitt waiting for a chance to take over the lead, Robinson was holding tight. Coming out of turn No. 4 for the checkers Hewitt dove under Robinson and by .057 seconds won the race.
Travis Schurmann led the first 9 laps of the Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature which saw 18 cars begin the race. Newcomer Jared Boumeester took the lead from him on the 10th lap with Matt Looft following him from his 11th place start. Lapped traffic played a factor at the end of the race. With only two laps left a caution was thrown. On the restart, Looft got
around Schurmann but Boumeester held on for the lead and win. Eric Larson took third just ahead of Schurmann at the finish line.
The B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock car race was a great race to watch as it too went flag to flag with 25 cars signing in to battle for the win. Kevin Latour jumped out to the lead for several laps as second through fourth place went three wide trying to catch up. Josh Larsen then took over the top spot
on lap seven with Dan Eckblad right on his tail.
By lap 13 Eckblad had the lead with Larsen chasing him around the track. As the race was coming to a close with five laps left, Dan Mackenthun nosed his was to the front from his 13th place start to join the battle. The top cars were side by side for several laps. On the white flag lap, Eckblad pulled off as he had a tire go down. That gave Jim Horejsi who had started 12th a big break as he had moved up and challenged Mackenthun the last two laps but settled for 2 nd ahead of Matt Looft.
The Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified feature saw three different leaders. First was Trent Loverude, then Jason Schroeder took the lead but that only lasted for one lap as Loverude reclaimed the lead the following lap. By lap seven Dan Menk took over the race and stayed in the lead the remaining laps to win ahead of Loverude. Clint Hatlestad took third and Chad Porter
took fourth.