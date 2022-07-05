The Henderson RoadHaus IMCA Sprint car feature also went flag to flag. Brett Allen had his car hooked up and moving with a great lead until lap nine when his front wing fell down and he went around in turn No. 2. He was able to keep moving but lost several positions. That gave the lead to Justin Allen who had started just ahead of Brett. Justin led for two laps until Bill Johnson of St. Peter moved up and got around Allen to take the lead and win. Justin held on for second place ahead of Brandon Buysee.
The eXmark Outlaw feature also went flag to flag with a couple of different leaders. The first was Logan Wagenius but once again, by the second lap, Karl Hewitt of Henderson was in first place. Both Rod Manthey and Dakota Robinson worked to gain on Hewitt but lapped traffic got in the way and Hewitt once again found himself in victory lane. Robinson took second with Manthey taking third.
Cory Probst continues his streak of victory lane speeches in the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature. Jed Trebelhorn was the early leader in the flag to flag race but by the sixth lap, Probst was in command and went onto win with Trebelhorn taking second and Jordan Robinson following him to the line.
The Coors Light IMCA Sport compact feature saw Stephanie Coopman take the lead on the first lap from her second-row start. A yellow was thrown on lap four when Broc Braunworth had troubles sending him to the pit. On the restart, Alan Lahr jumped to the lead as Stephanie and husband Nate battled each other for second place. Finally after three laps, Nate got ahead and was working on Lahr but ran out of laps and settled for second ahead of Justin Dose. Stephanie took fourth.
A first lap crash in turn No. 2 of the Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature put the cars of Ben Doescher, Brandon Karnick and JJ Reimers in the pit for the remainder of the race as they were unable to continue. When the race restarted, John Albrecht led the event for three laps, but two laps later he caused a yellow flag which moved him to the rear of the field. Eric Larson was then the leader of the race as Jeff Carter tried to hold off Matt Looft from advancing positions but half way through the race, Looft took over and held on to take the win. Larson took second and Carter held on for third ahead of John Rebstock.
Brad Lange and Brent Uecker took turns leading the B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock feature and by lap three Brad Lange was clearly the leader, but then a yellow came out for Mark Zimmerman while son AJ was racing hard and challenging Lange for the lead. A few laps later, Curt Lund who had started seventh was in the mix of the three and got ahead of Lange to take the lead. Lange stuck with him, but on lap 12 Matt Speckman was also vying for the lead along with Chad Schroeder. Schroeder was working hard to chase Lund down but in the end, Lund took the win with Schroeder taking second ahead of Speckman.
The Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified saw Clint Hatlestad lead the entire race flag to flag to win ahead of Chad Porter and Trent Loverude.