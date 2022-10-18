Final Four girls with coaches

The trio of Saints who reached the final four in the section are joined by the team's coaches. From left to right; assistant coach Bob Messerli, Annika Southworth, Rhyan Holmgren, Maddie Kamm and head coach Aaron Rothenberger. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The St. Peter girls tennis team had a lot to live up to after an impressive 2021 season that saw the squad drop only three contests, but live up to it the 2022 Saints did with a fourth-place finish in Section 2A as a team as well as a fourth-place singles individual finisher and doubles team.

Annika Southworth charges the net to make a play. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Maddie Kamm makes a play at the net, sending the shot between a pair of defenders. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Rhyan Holmgren makes an adjustment to hit a shot from the back line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Amelia Hildebrandt plays a shot inside the box. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

