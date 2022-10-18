The trio of Saints who reached the final four in the section are joined by the team's coaches. From left to right; assistant coach Bob Messerli, Annika Southworth, Rhyan Holmgren, Maddie Kamm and head coach Aaron Rothenberger. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
The St. Peter girls tennis team had a lot to live up to after an impressive 2021 season that saw the squad drop only three contests, but live up to it the 2022 Saints did with a fourth-place finish in Section 2A as a team as well as a fourth-place singles individual finisher and doubles team.
With the conclusion of the section individual tournament, the season officially came to a close for the team that continued to set a new standard of excellence for the program.
"Considering last year we were 17-3 it didn't leave us much room to go over that mark, but we did," said St. Peter head coach Aaron Rothenberger. "It was great for us to be able to beat the teams in our conference and where we came up short against Fairmont last year to win the East division, we won this year to win the conference."
Sophomore Annika Southworth added, "We worked really hard in practice and pushed ourselves really hard to get to this place and in the individual tournament, we really had to grind it out."
Southworth, competing in the singles individual tournament, won a trio of matches to make her way into the final four in the section before a pair of losses cemented her fourth-place finish for the second consecutive season.
Junior Zetta Haugen also competed in singles for the Saints and earned a round one win over Calyn Glaser of New Ulm before being knocked out of the tournament in the second round.
In the doubles competition, junior's Rhyan Holmgren and Maddie Kamm reached the final four with a trio of victories to join Southworth on the final day. Fourth is where they would finish as well with a pair of losses to one of the Minnetonka pairs and a Prior Lake duo.
Also competing for St. Peter in the doubles competition was the senior duo of Amelia Hildebrandt, the team captain, and Macy Weller. The Pair would win their first two matches before eventually falling to the Prior Lake duo that ultimately defeated Holmgren and Kamm.
With their loss, Weller and Hildebrandt officially ended their St. Peter tennis careers, which for Weller began as a freshman, while Hildebrandt's began as a seventh grader.
"They helped prepare us a lot because they had experience that they shared when a lot of us were young, so we are going to miss them and what they brought to the team," said Southworth.
"They are part of that group that's been on varsity these last couple of years," said Rothenberger. "Amelia's been our most consistent singles player for so many years and her ability play doubles when called upon this year with Macy was huge for us."
Hildebrandt earned 18 wins her first two seasons playing varsity before being bumped up to the No. 1 singles slot for the team as a freshman. She finished her career with an astounding 99 wins, 26 of them coming this season alone, all despite having a drastically shortened sophomore season, due to COVID-19.
"She's put in thousands of hours the last few years playing all year long and playing USTA matches while doing a lot of conditioning and working not only on her physical game, but mental game, really improving over the last six years." said Rothenberger. "It was great to be a part of that and to finish this year with 26 wins, not too many people in St. Peter history can say that, just an incredible career."