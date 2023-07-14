Cleveland Caleb Connor.jpg

Cleveland left fielder Caleb Connor steals second base Saturday against Holy Family in the Legion baseball playoffs at Bruce Frank Field in Le Sueur. (Courtesy of Pat Beck)

Cleveland ended a winless season with a 13-1, five-inning first-round loss to Holy Family in the first round of the Division II 3rd District East Central Sub-State Legion Baseball Tournament Friday at Bruce Frank Field in Le Sueur.

Cleveland shortstop Kale Kelley picks up a ground ball and then throws out the Holy Family runner at first. (Courtesy of Pat Beck)
Cleveland first baseman Colin Krenik catches a throw from centerfielder Tanyon Hoheisel in doubling up a Holy Family runner, Hoheisel also made a nice running catch of a fly ball in left center. (Copurtesy of Pat Beck)
Cleveland pitcher Kyle Connor winds up for a pitch against Holy Family. (Courtesy of Pat Beck)
Cleveland third baseman Alex Garcia makes a connection hitting against Holy Family Saturday in the Legion baseball playoffs at Bruce Frank Field in Le Sueur. (Courtesy of Pat Beck)
  

