Rhyan Holmgren.JPG

Rhyan Holmgren. (File Photo/Southernminn.com)

Taking to the road to do battle with a talented Hutchinson girls basketball team, the St. Peter Saints, ranked eighth in the Minnesota Basketball News preseason poll for class AAA, rode a combined 56 points from Rhyan Holmgren and Annika Southworth to a 70-62 victory.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.

