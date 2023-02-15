Rhyan Holmgren

Saint Peter High School junior Rhyan Holmgren is this year’s SPHS winner of the ExCEL Award. (photo courtesy of Kurt Hildebrandt)

St. Peter High School junior Rhyan Holmgren was recently announced as the school’s 2021-22 ExCEL Award nominee for girls. There were no junior boy applicants this year for the award.

