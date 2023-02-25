With the opportunity to claim their first Big South Conference since the 2014-15 conference merger, the St. Peter girls basketball team was forced to push back their game against the Marshall Tigers four days due to the late February blizzard that locked up Southern Minnesota. The wait proved to be worth it however, as the Saints would celebrate not only a Big South Conference title, beating Marshall 52-48, but also a new team record as junior wing Rhyan Holmgren broke through the 1,585 career points barrier to become the program's all-time leading scorer.
"You know we have we've had a few shots at it and we've always run into Marshall," St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth said. "I talked to the girls about just making this our first step to the end of our season and see where it takes."
"This means a lot for us as it's our first one," said junior guard Maddie Kamm regarding the conference title. "We've made it to the game and always end up losing, but today all our hard work and dedication really showed up."
The Saints weren't the only ones celebrating benchmarks Saturday as Brianna Simpson of Marshall scored her 1,000th career point for the Tigers with her first bucket of the day, resulting in a pause for celebration.
Simpson proved to be a game-changer for Marshall as her ability to drive to the basket proved nearly unguardable one-on-one. St. Peter responded on the defensive end by employing a help defender in the paint who's job it was to roll over and cut off Simpson's lane to the basket and this forced Marshall to shoot outside the arc more than the team wanted to.
"Defense does win games and we definitely lean on it," said Maddie Kamm. "When we're playing good defense it leads to easy offense which makes our shots start to fall and then our energy goes up."
That's precisely what happened in the early going when Kamm, after stealing the ball and taking it the distance for a layup, put the Saints up 22-15 with just six minutes to go in the first half. Marshall would respond however despite several good looks from St. Peter that didn't drop, eventually tying the game at 27-27 going into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Holmgren went on a tear scoring the first five points of the half including a converted and-one before a kick-out to an open Kamm for three put St. Peter up 35-29. Holmgren would then steal the ball from the top of the key and take the ball to the hoop through contact, earning another and-one to force Marshall to use a timeout.
The Tigers did not go away however despite the fierce play from the Saints which included a pair of enormous offensive rebounds from Abby Maloney, a block each from both Kamm and Holmgren that turned into points and a momentum shifting three from senior Keira Oeltjenbruns that gave St. Peter some breathing room.
"We needed some girls a step up today and and they did," said Southworth. "Abby rebounded well and played good defense and Keira hit that big shot so this was a total team win."
Marshall was forced to put St. Peter on the line late and the Saints, who had done well from the line all day, struggled to put the Tigers away. With just under a minute to go, Marshall trailed by six and found what appeared to be an open shooter behind the arc, but Kamm made the play of the day as she soared to the shooter and got a finger on the three, causing it to be easily rebounded by the Saints.
With the victory, St. Peter finishes the regular season with a record of 19-6 (8-0 BSE) to go along with the regular season conference title.
Postseason play begins for the Saints Tuesday, Feb. 28 when they host the New Prague Trojans in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.