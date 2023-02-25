3.2 st peter team.jpg

The Saints stand together as 2022-23 Big South Conference Champions. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With the opportunity to claim their first Big South Conference since the 2014-15 conference merger, the St. Peter girls basketball team was forced to push back their game against the Marshall Tigers four days due to the late February blizzard that locked up Southern Minnesota. The wait proved to be worth it however, as the Saints would celebrate not only a Big South Conference title, beating Marshall 52-48, but also a new team record as junior wing Rhyan Holmgren broke through the 1,585 career points barrier to become the program's all-time leading scorer.

3.2 rhyan ats.jpg

Rhyan Holmgren is surrounded by teammates as they celebrate her becoming St. Peter's all-time scoring leader. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.2 Annika Southworth.jpg

Annika Southworth drives past a defender as she transitions into a jump shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.2 Maddie Kamm.jpg

Maddie Kamm races past the last defender as she lays the ball up and in after a steal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.2 Rhyan Holmgren.jpg

Rhyan Holmgren absorbs a hit on the arm as she goes up for the bucket and the and-one. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.2 Keira Oeltjenbruns.jpg

Keira Oeltjenbruns spots up for the three on the left wing for a momentum shifting shot late as she drained the trey. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments