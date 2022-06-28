New Grandpa Rod Manthey took the lead on the eXmark Outlaw Hobby feature but only for two laps as Karl Hewitt Jr. over powered him by the third lap and was gone. Only lap five a yellow was thrown for the 21 car. On the restart, Hewitt once again pounded the dirt and took off like a lightening rod to take the lead and win. Manthey took second and Luke Rohde took third.
For Hewitt Jr., the victory is his sixth on the season in six starts in the eXmark Outlaw Hobby series at Arlington.
Cory Probst once again pulled off the feature win in the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature which was tainted with a late race crashes on laps nine and 10. Scott Porter was the early leader and had a good lead until Probst, who had started eighth, moved up to take over his position on lap No. 6. A yellow came out for a spinning car in turn No. 1, then on the restart, chaos occurred as six cars were all involved in a crash going into turn No. 1. All were ok but out of the race. Chad Volk was involved but was able to go into the work area and come back out to join the field on the restart. With only two laps left in the race, Probst won with Volk taking second over Moriah Trebelhorn and Todd Sievert.
There were three leaders in the Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature. David Marshall led the first two laps then Alan Lahr took over the top spot until lap No. 9 when Nate Coopman got around him along with RJ Esquedo. Esqueda tried to challenge Coopman but ran out of laps and settled for second behind Coopman and Lahr took third.
Ben Reierson had his Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified dialed in and led the first half of the flag to flag race. On lap seven Zach Davis moved up from his seventh place starting spot and seemed to be flying around the track. He took the lead while Matt Looft was battling with the both Jeff Carter and Eric Bassett to get up with Davis. Davis was able to dethrone Looft as he took the checkered flag ahead of him while Carter took third, Bassett took fourth and Reierson rounding out the top five.
A first lap crash on the Henderson RoadHaus IMCA RaceSaver Sprint feature saw Bill Johnson and Hannah Graf tangle which ended Johnson’s night. The cars were lined up and restarted Mike Stien taking the lead and leading the entire race. By the second lap, Trevor Serbus who had started eighth moved forward to challenge Stien but he held on for the win ahead of Serbus and Matt Johnson took third place.
The B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car feature saw a new car in victory lane but not without a battle first. Andrea McCain was able to lead the first five laps of the race until a car stopped in turn No. 2 which brought out the caution flag. She once again commanded the race but the next lap another caution came out on that restart she got too high going into turn No. 2 and lost several spots as Curt Lund took over the top spot. Tim Malchow, who had started ninth, was moving forward quickly and by that restart, he was in second place but couldn’t get around Lund as the cars behind him were all vying for the top spot too with three and four-wide racing. In the end, Lund won the race, Malchow took second and Chad Schroeder took third ahead of Dan Mackenthun. The RockStar driver of the night was Dan Eckblad for passing nine cars.
The Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified saw three different leaders with Rick Schroeder leading from his pole position start and Todd Stinehart taking over on the second lap. Dan Menk who started ninth was in the mix by lap six and Menk got around him the following lap. Trent Loverude was then putting pressure on Menk by lap nine but Menk held on for the win. Loverude took second and Stinehart took third.