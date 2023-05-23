Last year’s track champions led the way to victory lane once again in almost all the feature events for the 43rd season opener at the Tony’s Outdoor Services and Klehr’s Grading and Excavating Night. There were 115 cars ready to compete in front of the stellar crowd.
Justin McConnell drew the No. 1 spot in the Jerry's HQ Foods Auto Cross race and led the entire race until the white flag lap when Marc Grey got by him, but he was docked positions for cutting through the infield, so McConnell captured the win ahead of Brenna Braunworth.
Karl Hewitt Jr. was second behind front contender Dakota Robinson in his eXmark Outlaw heat, but drew outside pole for the feature and started a couple rows ahead of Robinson in the feature. Robinson moved up quickly and tried to catch him but he had to settle for second in the feature as the two cars weaved around lapped traffic. Veteran driver Rod Manthey took third.
Cory Probst started 11th and was in the first spot by lap four in the Eckblad Shop Servies IMCA Hobby feature. A yellow flag was thrown for his Dad in the 175C on lap two which enabled Cory to get ahead after the restart. He went onto lead the rest of the race with Chad Volk taking second and Tayte Harazin taking third ahead of brother Payton Harazin.
Nate Coopman had command of the Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact by the third time around the track from his fifth-place start. Alan Lahr started on the pole and managed to stick with Coopman and hold of Justin Dose who took third.
There was a yellow flag on the first lap of the Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature which sent three cars to the work area. When the race restarted, Matt Looft stomped on the pedal and took the lead and that’s where he stayed for the duration of the race. Ben Reierson and Tony Stephensmeier swapped second and third place a couple of times, but the last few laps, Stephensmeier was battling to get to the front. Looft held on and won the race as Reierson finished third.
Trevor Serbus led the entire Henderson RoadHaus IMCA RaceSaver Sprint feature in the flag to flag race. Justin Allen, who had started on the pole was, running with Serbus until the 1300 of Brett Allen got around him on lap No. 6. By then, the two top drivers were already contending with lapped traffic. In the end, three lapped cars were between the two drivers with Serbus finishing first. Allen took second and Matt Johnson took third.
Dan Mackenthun had a clean sweep for the night in the B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock car class. Chad Schroeder was the early leader but after a restart on lap 13, he was able to get around the 74 of Tim Pessek to take the second spot on the track. For the remaining laps he and the 7k of Shroeder raced side by side but as they were reeling in on the end, Mackenthun pulled away to win the race. Schroeder took second, Matt Speckman took third and Matt Olsen took fourth.
Dalton Magers was the first lap leader in the Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified feature, but by the following lap Brandon Beckendorf, who had started right behind Magers, had control of the race and stayed out front for the duration to win. Todd Stinehart took second just ahead of Dan Menk.
Best appearing cars in each class were won by the following: Eckblad Shop Services IMCA Hobby-53 Travis Koester, Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact-53 Nicole Kelzer, eXmark Outlaw Hobby-3k Karl Hewitt Jr., Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified-1J Joey Reimers, Henderson RoadHaus IMCA Sprint Car-1300 Brett Allen, B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car-00 Ryan Bjerkeset and Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified-3J JJ Reimers. Hess Technology sponsored the awards and Joey Reimers won a wrapped Helmet as his golden ticket was drawn.