Justin McConnell

Jerry's HQ Foods Autocross Winner, No. 01 Justin McConnell. (Photo courtesy of Arlington Raceway)

Last year’s track champions led the way to victory lane once again in almost all the feature events for the 43rd season opener at the Tony’s Outdoor Services and Klehr’s Grading and Excavating Night. There were 115 cars ready to compete in front of the stellar crowd.

Karl Hewitt

eXmark Outlaw Hobby Winner No. 3K Karl Hewitt. (Photo courtesy of Arlington Raceway)

