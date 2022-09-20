One hundred and sixty five drivers signed in to compete for the Maverick Automotive EJ’s Bar & Grill Night. The Henderson RoadHaus IMCA Sprint class had two features as a makeup feature from 8/27 was run. In that race Dan Griep took the lead from his pole position start. After one lap, the No. 21 of Brett Allen took advantage of a caution flag and on the restart got around Griep to take the lead. He was in first place for the next 12 laps until Mike Stien got around him as the white flag was being displayed and lapped traffic became a factor. Stien took the checkered ahead of Allen and Trevor Serbus took third.
Emily Altenburg from Henderson won her first Jerry’s HQ Foods Auto Cross, leading from start to finish in the flag to flag race. Nick McConnell who had started directly behind her finished second and Jayce Siefert from New Ulm took third.
In the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature Todd Sievert led the first two laps and on lap three, Cory Probst, who had started in 11th place, was able to take the lead on a restart. Another yellow came out the following lap and Probst held onto the lead the following eight laps. Chad Volk worked through traffic and tried to gain on Probst but settled for second ahead of Tayte Harazin.
Josh Compton took the lead on the first lap of the EZ Wash & Storage Truck Cross and remained the leader throughout the entire race to win. The No. 01 of Nick McConnell was able to move into second place from his sixth-place start and the No. 80 of Jesse Dieball followed him to the checkered flag.
RJ Esqueda lost his tire in turn No. 4 as he was leading the Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature, causing a yellow flag and an end to his night. On the restart, Nate Coopman took the front spot and remained the leader for the following laps to win the race. Nick McConnell was a busy guy as he raced in this division and got around the No. 32 of Eric Stocker with only three laps left to take second while Stocker held on for third.
Jessie Johnson led the first lap of the eXmark Outlaw Hobby feature until hardcharger Dakota Robinson moved up from his ninth place start after a yellow flag in which Luke Rhode spun out from a flat tire. Robinson was then able to remain the leader as he stayed ahead of lapped traffic to put distance between him and second-place finisher Chad Schroder. Jed Trebelhorn managed to gain positions in the last few laps to take third place.
Birthday Boy JJ Reimers led the first seven laps of the Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature. Early contender with Reimers was John Albrecht but Reimers stayed ahead of him half of the race. On lap seven, Looft passes Albrecht in turn No. 2 and by the following lap he had Reimers and captures the lead. Then Reimers and Albrecht race side by side for several laps until other contenders comes into the picture, that being Eric Bassett who had started 10th and Jeff Lloyd who had started behind Reimers.
With three laps to go, Lloyd pulled off the track which then gave Bassett the edge on Reimers and they finished with Looft winning, Albrecht finishing second, Bassett in third and Reimers held on for fourth.
The Henderson RoadHaus IMCA Sprint Feature saw a first lap restart when Justin Allen spun out in turn No. 2. Another restart occurred when the 7D of Dave Becker spun out on the backstretch, the following lap Becker again had troubles as he spun coming out of turn No. 4 and landed on his side. He was ok but out of the race. When the race got going, Brandon Buysee was leading but Trevor Serbus dove into turn 1 and takes the lead away from him. Another yellow came out on lap 7 when Matt Johnson stops in turn #4 as something broke ending his night. On the restart, the 15 of Laela Eisenschenk had moved up from her seventh-place start to battle with the front drivers.
With Johnson going to the pit, she inherited the second-place position behind Serbus. She was able to stay there but the remaining five laps saw Mike Stien move up third place to battle with her as he was being challenged by her sister Ameila Eisenschenk also. In the end it was Serbus, Laela, Stien, Laela and Buysee held on for fifth.
The B&B Racing Chassis saw 24 cars start the feature with mishaps in the 20-lap race. The first one was on lap six when Chris Peterson rolled his car completely over in the bottom of turn No. 4 and land back on his wheels. He was able to restart the race. Alex Dostal was the leader at the point as he had started fifth and took over the lead from Ryan Grochow on lap five just before the red flag for Peterson.
Matt Schauer who had started in the fourth row was battling with Ted Goettl and Dostal for five laps until a yellow came out for Goettl. On lap 10 Schauer decides the inside of the track is fastest and he is able to take the lead but it didn’t last long as Chad Schroeder and Ryan Bjerkeset who had been racing side by side were also battling for the lead. Another yellow came out on lap 13 when the cars of Tom Malchow and Josh Larsen got tangled on the back stretch which ended both of their nights.
On the restart, Bjerkeset got around Schauer and the two exchanged those positions for the next five laps with Schroeder inches ahead of them. In the end, Schroeder won, Bjerkeset takes second, Schauer in third and Matt Speckman who had moved up and stayed out of trouble took fourth.
The Ottomotive Tire and Repair IMCA Modified feature was low on cars but full of action. Jason drew the No. 1 spot for the start of the Jeff Rucks Memorial Race paying $1,000 to win and was able to maintain the lead for two laps. Chad Porter then took over but for only a lap when Clint Hatlestad moved up from his fifth-place start.
The whole field was racing hard as Porter stuck with Hatlestad until he starting slowing down half way through the race and on lap 14 left the race with no power steering. Brandon Beckendorf who had started last was now in the mix along with Trent Loverude after a caution was thrown on lap 12, Beckendorf was then vying for the lead but Hatlestad got it back on the restart.
Then, Hatlestad went high losing his grip giving Beckendorf the lead. Coming out of No. 4 for the checkered, Loverude threw a slider on Beckendorf but Beckendorf was still able to pull ahead of Loverude at the line winning the race and $1,300 as he won the hardcharger also. Hatlestad took third behind Loverude and the 6z Zach Dockter took fourth.