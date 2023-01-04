Rachel Kawiecki

Rachel Kawiecki sets up the offense at the top of the key. (Photo courtesy Gustavus Athletics)

The Gustavus women’s basketball team — who headed into the two-week winter break on a three-game winning streak — stayed red-hot after the hiatus, rolling to a non-conference victory over Luther, 84-50. A strong second half drove the victory, as the Gusties put up a scoring run of 16 points in the third and built their lead to as many as 36 in the fourth.

