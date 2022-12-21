...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL
THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to
9 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night north of
a line from Madison to Mankato To Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches
to the south. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and
Wednesday evening. There should be a break in severe winter
conditions late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life- threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted
now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm
Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will
begin a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Blizzard
Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Meeker, McLeod, Sibley and Nicollet Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Wednesday to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL
THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to
9 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night north of
a line from Madison to Mankato To Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches
to the south. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and
Wednesday evening. There should be a break in severe winter
conditions late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life- threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted
now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm
Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will
begin a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Blizzard
Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Meeker, McLeod, Sibley and Nicollet Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Wednesday to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY GROUND BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL
THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to
9 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night north of
a line from Madison to Mankato To Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches
to the south. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and
Wednesday evening. There should be a break in severe winter
conditions late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life- threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted
now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm
Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will
begin a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Blizzard
Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Meeker, McLeod, Sibley and Nicollet Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 AM Wednesday to
noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon
Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Zach Jakes (Sr., North Mankato) and Ezekiel Sundberg (Sr., Lakewood, Colo.) were selected First Team Defense, Dalton Thelen (Sr., Cold Spring) was named Second Team Offense, Mitchell Borchardt (Sr., Le Sueur) was voted Third Team Offense, and Carson DeKam (Jr., Owatonna) was chosen as Third Team Defense.
D3football.com released its regional awards Wednesday and five Gustavus student-athletes received recognition on the All-Region 6 Team. Zach Jakes (Sr., North Mankato) and Ezekiel Sundberg (Sr., Lakewood, Colo.) were selected First Team Defense, Dalton Thelen (Sr., Cold Spring) was named Second Team Offense, Mitchell Borchardt (Sr., Le Sueur) was voted Third Team Offense, and Carson DeKam (Jr., Owatonna) was chosen as Third Team Defense. The five D3football.com All-Region selections are the most in a single season for Gustavus.
Earning his second consecutive First Team All-Region 6 honor, Jakes proved to be a disruptive force on the defensive line all season. Jakes accumulated 60 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss (2nd/MIAC), a sack, interception, forced fumble and recovery. He also led the team with nine quarterback hurries and had a blocked kick return. Jakes also became the first person to earn the MIAC Mike Stam Lineman of the Year Award twice. The award was first recognized in 1990. Jakes was also recently named MIAC All-Conference for the third time in his career.
Sundberg captured his second straight All-Region accolade after receiving Third Team distinction last season. Sundberg led the MIAC with five interceptions (21st/NCAA) for 151 return yards (4th/NCAA) and two touchdowns (3rd/NCAA) this season. Sundberg also had 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, and three pass breakups. His 12 passes defended led the league.
Thelen, earning his first All-Region award, led the team team with 54 catches (8th/MIAC) this season. Thelen amassed 690 yards and six touchdowns in the receiving game, averaging 12.8 yards per catch and 69.0 yards per game. Thelen’s All-Region nomination comes as a return specialist as made 16 kickoff returns for 447 yards, including a 93-yard touchdown marking the only kickoff return touchdown in the conference this season. He also made 10 punt returns for 93 yards, totaling 1,230 all-purpose yards.
Borchardt blocked for an offense that averaged 434.1 yards and 39.6 points per game, ranking first and second, respectively, in the league. In the passing game, the Gusties averaged 286.9 yards per game and posted a 173.0 efficiency, ranking first in the MIAC and 10th in NCAA Division III.
DeKam earns his second All-Region nod after earning Second Team honors last season. DeKam led the team and ranked second in the MIAC with 92 tackles. DeKam also had five tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and one quarterback hurry.